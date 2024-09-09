OptimizeRx Launches Novel Brand Eligibility Technology, Enabling Dynamic Direct to Consumer Marketing for Healthcare Audiences

The availability of Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting on the Company’s Dynamic Audience Activation Platform meets the demand of life sciences marketers by synchronizing consumer and physician marketing



OptimizeRx presents panel session at Digital Pharma East: Unlocking Opportunity through HCP+DTC Alignment in Omnichannel Oncology Marketing

WALTHAM, Ma., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and prospective patients, today announces the leading AI-driven marketing technology for healthcare consumers, Micro-Neighborhood Targeting (MNT), offered on the Company’s Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP), which now further unifies outreach to patient and provider audiences via the incorporation of brand eligibility signals to consumer marketing. This enhancement to DAAP enables pharmaceutical brands to deliver synchronized, AI-guided Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and HCP campaigns, with the mission to improve the dialogue between patients and physicians throughout the treatment journey.

Innovating Life Sciences Marketing with AI to Predict Care Windows

DAAP predicts potential life science brand eligibility within the U.S. population and uses that prediction to precisely time point-of-care messaging to treating HCPs during that time. Dynamic precision targeting has demonstrated meaningfully higher script lift than traditional forms of targeting and is now applied to refresh MNT consumer audiences as the AI learns the patterns that predict brand eligibility.

By pairing these AI-predicted brand eligibility signals with MNT, the Company can help life science brands identify the most impactful times to engage healthcare consumers. Leveraging real-world data (RWD) through advanced machine learning models, DAAP deploys personalized, highly relevant brand communications from a proprietary point-of-care network and digital media channels to advanced TV, programmatic display, video, social, and streaming radio.

“OptimizeRx solves the long-standing issue of siloed and disconnected marketing efforts. With DAAP, we can simultaneously deliver with AI-driven predictive targeting a variety of media to brand-eligible patients and their treating providers,” said the Company’s President, Steve Silvestro. “We provide our clients with better value because we use our technology and life sciences domain expertise to offer solutions with measurable commercial impact. Over 300 leading pharmaceutical brands trust us because we achieve superior audience quality that’s privacy-safe, provides data-rich insights faster than traditional methods, and more cost-effective marketing overall. Our customers are asking for greater alignment between their physician and patient audiences because they know they’ll achieve better outcomes, and we’re helping them get there.”

Aligned HCP and DTC Campaigns Deliver Optimized Spend and Amplified Impact

DAAP has shown significant results in HCP audiences over the last three years, driving an average script lift of 25% using a patent-pending approach to campaign execution. Furthermore, a recent independent OptimizeRx physician survey found that 70% of specialists believe that aligned DTC and HCP treatment information can streamline care. By bridging the gap between DTC and HCP marketing, life sciences marketers can overcome the challenges of simultaneously educating increasingly specific patient and provider segments. Strategically combining DTC and HCP AI-powered targeting offers life sciences marketers a more streamlined way to reach those patients and providers who can best benefit from understanding treatment options earlier in the care journey. DAAP leverages AI-powered predictive targeting to transform brand interactions with HCPs and patients, closing the communication gap across key healthcare stakeholders whose goal is to improve information access that results in more timely treatments.

Privacy-Compliant Connection of Consumer and Clinical Data

With the increasing enactment of consumer privacy laws, OptimizeRx’s proprietary platform stands out with the ability to connect two critical audiences: physicians and patients, while ensuring compliance with even the strictest of consumer and healthcare privacy standards. MNT improves privacy-compliance over traditional token-based audiences, having received two patents on the methodology that that prioritizes healthcare audiences through patient-signals within proprietary neighborhood groupings instead of tokens. When coupled with AI-predicted brand eligibility signals, no combination of technologies can drive greater impact from marketing spend to healthcare audiences.

Join OptimizeRx at Digital Pharma East for the Company’s panel session: Unlocking Opportunity through HCP+DTC Alignment in Omnichannel Oncology Marketing, September 11, 2024 at 9:45am to learn more about the approach and benefits of healthcare audience alignment.

About OptimizeRx



OptimizeRx provides trailblazing technology that fosters care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the healthcare journey. With the ability to synchronize messaging across 2 million healthcare providers and over 240 million adults across a multitude of digital channels including a proprietary point-of-care network, OptimizeRx is changing the way life science companies engage with customers.

For more information, follow the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Instagram or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans, future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, seasonal trends, our ability to maintain our contracts with electronic prescription platforms, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OptimizeRx Contact:

Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance

adsilva@optimizerx.com



Investor Relations Contact

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

arr@lifesciadvisors.com