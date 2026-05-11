OptimizeRx Launches Programmatic Access to Authenticated EHR Advertising at Scale

WALTHAM, Mass., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare providers (HCPs) and patients at the most important decision points, today announced the launch of a new programmatic connection point between OptimizeRx’s proprietary EHR network and DSPs, enabling media buyers to activate scalable, point of care campaigns within their existing programmatic workflows. This launch also opens up new access for OptimizeRx to the programmatic market, estimated at 90% of the total U.S. digital display ad spend across all industries.

Bridging Point of Care Impact and Programmatic Efficiency

Life sciences media buyers have long faced a tradeoff: activate high-impact campaigns within the EHR through managed programs or buy programmatically with limited or unverified access to real clinical decision moments.

With this launch, media buyers can now combine the speed, control, and transparency of programmatic buying with the precision to reach HCPs directly in their clinical workflow.

Media buyers will be able to:

Activate EHR campaigns faster, directly through their DSP

Self-manage the reach, frequency, and scale of EHR placements

Seamlessly incorporate EHR advertising into their omnichannel strategies





“The EHR is one of the most impactful places to engage HCPs, but not every life sciences brand has a practical way to access it,” said Steve Silvestro, Chief Executive Officer at OptimizeRx. “This launch changes that picture. Not only does it expand access to key clinical moments, but it also represents a step-change for DSPs seeking a competitive advantage in the life sciences market, opening the door to new demand, stronger client relationships, and higher industry revenues.”

Expanding DSP Value in the Life Sciences Market

DSPs can now integrate OptimizeRx’s EHR publisher network directly into their native platform environment, giving their life sciences clients access to premium point of care inventory within existing buying workflows.

By connecting OptimizeRx’s proprietary EHR network to their programmatic platforms, DSPs can:

Provide marketers with authenticated, bot-free EHR inventory previously unavailable at scale

Differentiate their offerings with a high-value channel tailored to the needs of their life sciences clients

Capture an increased share of the $19B+ pharma digital ad market by meeting the demand for greater point of care access





To inquire about integrating OptimizeRx into your programmatic platform, contact: Louis Trivento, SVP Strategic Partnerships, ltrivento@optimizerx.com.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that’s redefining how life sciences brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative, AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and DTC strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.

For more information, follow the Company on LinkedIn or X, or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "enabling", "can", "activate", "expanding", "incorporate", "connecting" or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements in this press release that reflect the Company's expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the ability of OptimizeRx to successfully penetrate the programmatic market, a DSP’s ability to expand access to key clinical moments or gain a competitive advantage in the life sciences market, the ability of healthcare marketers to activate point of care campaigns at scale, and a DSP’s ability to better differentiate its offerings or capture greater market share by accessing the EHR network. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions regarding the Company's business, the economy, and other future conditions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to the effect of government regulation, seasonal trends, dependence on a concentrated group of customers, cybersecurity incidents that could disrupt operations, the ability to keep pace with growing and evolving technology, the ability to maintain contracts with eRx platforms and EHR networks, competition, and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

OptimizeRx Contact

Jennifer Dinkel, VP Marketing

jdinkel@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Douglas Farrell

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

dfarrell@lifesciadvisors.com

Press Inquiries

Matter Communications

optimizerx@matternow.com

Partnership Inquires

Louis Trivento, SVP Strategic Partnerships

ltrivento@optimizerx.com