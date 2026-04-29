OptimizeRx Releases 2026 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

WALTHAM, Mass., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, has published its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report for 2026.

As a company focused on optimizing meaningful engagement opportunities at critical junctures of the healthcare journey, we remain dedicated to aligning our mission with our responsibilities as a corporate citizen.

ESG Report Highlights

The appointment of Mary Varghese Presti to our Board of Directors as an independent director furthers our ongoing process to refresh and expand our Board of Directors. Varghese Presti brings more than 25 years of experience at the intersection of healthcare, life sciences, and technology, with a track record of building and scaling platforms that translate innovation into real-world impact.

We have added Scope 3 supply chain emissions to our greenhouse gas emissions reporting for the first time since beginning emissions reporting in 2022.





To read our full ESG report, please visit our governance page here: https://investors.optimizerx.com/esg.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that’s redefining how life science brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and DTC strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.

For more information, follow the Company on X, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D’Silva, Chief Business Officer

adsilva@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Douglas Farrell

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

dfarrell@lifesciadvisors.com