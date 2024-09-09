Submissions Now Open for Questex’s Vibe Vista Awards 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Vista Awards, the premier awards program recognizing excellence in the beverage industry, today officially opens the call for submissions for the 2025 awards program. Operators are invited to submit their outstanding beverage programs for consideration, with the opportunity to be celebrated as leaders in the industry.



The Vibe Vista Awards honor the top performers in the beverage industry for their innovation, execution, management, and ongoing success of beverage programs. Winning a Vibe Vista Award is not just an accolade—it's a testament to a company’s commitment to excellence and its impact on the industry.

"Each year, the Vibe Vista Awards set the benchmark for excellence in the on-premise beverage industry, and we are thrilled to announce that submissions for the 2025 awards are now open," said Tim McLucas, Leader of the Hospitality Group at Questex. "These awards are a vital platform for recognizing the innovation, creativity, and dedication that drive our industry forward. They not only honor outstanding achievements but also inspire others to elevate their own beverage programs.”

Vibe Vista Award 2025 categories include:

Best Beverage Menu

Best Adult Alcohol-Free Beverage Program

Best Beer Program

Best Spirits Program

Best Wine Program

Best Beverage Limited Time Offer

Best Overhaul of Beverage Program

Best Overall: Hotels

Best Overall: Casinos

Best Overall: Cruise Lines

Best Overall: Multi-Unit Chain Restaurants



The Vibe Vista Awards 2025 judges include:

Brian Warrener, Judging Chair, Associate Professor & Director of the Center for Beverage Education & Innovation, Johnson & Wales University

Michael Sabitoni, Associate Professor & Dept. Chair, Food & Beverage + Travel & Tourism Studies, Johnson & Wales University

Brian Van Gyzen, Associate Professor, Johnson & Wales University

More TBA soon!



To make a submission, click here. The submission deadline is November 8, 2024.

Finalists will be notified on January 10, 2025. To learn more about the Vibe Vista Awards, including submission guidelines and FAQs, please visit https://www.vibeconference.com/vibe-awards.

Award winners are announced at Vibe Conference, which takes place March 3-5, 2025 in San Diego, CA. Learn more here

About the Vibe Vista Awards

The Vibe Vista Awards are part of the Vibe Conference, an annual event that brings together top beverage executives from across the industry. The awards celebrate the best in beverage program creation, execution, and results, highlighting those who set the standard for excellence.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Contact:

Michelle Osborne

Senior Marketing Director

mosborne@questex.com

(617) 219-8305