Recovery First Treatment Center Launches Evening Virtual Treatment Program in English and Spanish, Expanding Access to Care

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation recognizes National Recovery Month, Recovery First Treatment Center has launched a virtual evening Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) to help more people find recovery by removing barriers to care. This program, offered in English and Spanish, allows individuals in Florida to access high-quality addiction treatment online conveniently from their homes.



Statistics highlight the urgent need for accessible treatment options. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), nearly 21 million Americans struggle with substance use disorders, yet only about 10% receive the treatment they need.

One of the standout features of the virtual evening IOP is its bilingual availability. Recovery First acknowledges the critical need for inclusive care, with more than 21% of the population in Florida speaking Spanish.

"Quality care should never be out of reach due to logistical or language barriers,” said Linda Hood, Clinical Director at Recovery First Treatment Center. “Our virtual, evening IOP is tailored to meet these challenges, providing flexible, individualized care that fits seamlessly into our patients' lives. Our bilingual care team also ensures that both English and Spanish-speaking patients receive access to this much-needed care."

The virtual evening IOP at Recovery First runs during non-working hours, on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6-9 p.m. EST. This schedule is designed to accommodate individuals with demanding routines, enabling them to receive essential care without disrupting their daily lives. The program offers a comprehensive blend of group, individual, and family therapy sessions, all conducted online.

Leading the virtual therapy groups is Carol Soto, LMHC, a Licensed Mental Health Counselor with extensive experience in treating anxiety, trauma, depression, relationship challenges, and addiction. Soto utilizes evidence-based approaches such as Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Motivational Interviewing, behavior training, and mindfulness activities to meet patients where they are in their recovery journey.

Recovery First’s virtual evening IOP is available to patients living and receiving care in Florida who have a primary substance use disorder. No referral is necessary, and Recovery First staff can diagnose substance use disorders during the virtual intake process.

“All that’s required is a computer or phone and a quiet location within Florida,” said Hood. “This Recovery Month, we want to emphasize that recovery is possible for anyone.”

For more information, call 866-391-4241 or visit https://recoveryfirst.org/blog/treatment/virtual-intensive-outpatient/ .

About Recovery First Treatment Center

Recovery First Treatment Center is located in Hollywood, FL. Recovery First treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues.

Contact: