USCIS Awards I-956F Approval to CMB Regional Centers Dallas-Fort Worth Based Project

DALLAS, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced that its Group 90 – Hillwood Treeline project has received Form I-956F approval in just over six months from its noted receipt date from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The announcement comes on the heels of last month’s announcement of the CMB Group 86 project receiving I-956F approval in less than five months. As with the CMB Group 86 project, a limited number of units remain available for subscription in this I-956F approved EB-5 partnership.

“It’s encouraging to see continued quick I-956F approvals for our projects in targeted employment areas,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB “These fast processing times are exciting for us but, most importantly, exciting for our investors, who are one major step closer to achieving permanent residency in the United States.”’

Located within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the Hillwood Treeline project represents a master-planned community of 2,500 homes. Spanning 800 acres and nestled amongst multiple treelines of mature oaks, the project draws inspiration from the natural setting to create a unique resident experience, with amenities such as multiple parks and themed treehouses.

The approval represents the ninth CMB EB-5 partnership to achieve an I-956F approval under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA) and allows for Group 90 investors’ I-526E petitions to be immediately adjudicated by the USCIS. Previously approved partnerships include:

CMB Group 78 – Hillwood California BTS

CMB Group 81 – Inland Empire Industrial

CMB Group 82 – Hazleton Logistics Park

CMB Group 83 – Hillwood SOMI Hayward

CMB Group 86 – Gable House Apartments

CMB Group 87 – Kona Bay Hampton Hotel

CMB Group 88 – Hillwood Detroit Fairgrounds

CMB Group 91 – Hillwood DTW Air Cargo

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB Regional Centers (CMB) has been a leader in the EB-5 industry for over 25 years, with its first regional center designation approved in 1997. Since then, CMB has assisted over 6,400 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on partnerships that have undergone United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) adjudication. To date, CMB has repaid over $1.3 billion USD to investors.

To learn more about CMB, the EB-5 program, and Group 90 please visit the CMB website or contact us directly at info@cmbeb5visa.com.