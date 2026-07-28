CMB Regional Centers Marks Topping Out of The Ellis in Eugene, Oregon

DALLAS, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced that The Ellis, the mixed-use student housing development associated with CMB Group 96 , has reached full structural height in Eugene, Oregon.

During a July 22 topping-out ceremony, project developer Fields Holdings and the construction team celebrated the completion of the structure of the 14-story tower. The milestone represents substantial completion of the building’s primary vertical structure and a significant step toward the project’s anticipated completion next summer, earlier than originally scheduled.

Located at the gateway to the University of Oregon campus, The Ellis is being purpose-built to serve the local student housing market. The development will combine modern off-campus residences with ground-floor retail and a range of high-end, student-focused amenities.

“From the beginning, we knew this site was exceptional,” said Eran Fields, Principal of Fields Holdings. “Located at the entrance to the university and at the start of the area’s retail corridor, it’s one of the most desirable locations in the market. We’re proud to celebrate this milestone as construction continues better than scheduled.”

The topping out is the latest milestone for CMB Group 96 following receipt of Form I-956F approval from United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) last month. The I-956F approval signifies that USCIS has determined the EB-5 project meets applicable program requirements, making CMB Group 96 investors eligible for adjudication of their I-525E petitions for conditional permanent residency.

“Developer expertise and execution experience are central to CMB’s project-selection standards,” said Matt Hogan, Senior Vice President of Project Development at CMB. “We look for developers with demonstrated experience in the relevant asset class and a track record of carrying complex developments through construction and completion. Fields Holdings has established that capability in student housing, including through our prior collaboration on The M. The Ellis reaching full structural height is a meaningful reflection of the disciplined execution we seek when selecting EB-5 project partners.”

CMB Group 96 represents the second student housing collaboration between CMB and Fields Holdings. Their previous collaboration, CMB Group 71 – The M, involved the development of a student housing tower near the University of Washington in Seattle. The development was completed in 2020, and Fields Holdings fully repaid the CMB Group 71 EB-5 loan in less than four years. Many CMB Group 71 investors have obtained conditional permanent residency and are eligible to file Form I-829 petitions for removal of conditions on their residency.

CMB Group 96 is currently open for subscription, with limited availability, and is located in a High-Unemployment Targeted Unemployment Area (TEA), qualifying investors for the reduced EB-5 investment threshold.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted over 7,000 investor families , from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through America’s EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

To date, CMB has repaid over $1.5 billion USD to investors.

For more information, contact CMB at info@cmbeb5visa.com .

Disclaimer: Past performance should not be relied on as a predictor of future results. This is not an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to purchase securities. Any offer to participate in any sponsored partnership may only be made pursuant to a written offering memorandum and any sale in such limited partnership shall be evidenced by a subscription agreement executed by a foreign national. EB-5 interests to be offered through Prevail Capital, LLC, an SEC registered broker- dealer and a member of FINRA/SIPC. An EB-5 investment contains many risks, is speculative, and illiquid. EB-5 Investors may lose their entire investment. There is no guarantee that an EB-5 investment will result in lawful permanent residency.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e7f1051-c733-4f66-8c75-a22f5d9ebd58