Planisware recognized as a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Adaptive Project Management & Reporting report

Paris, France, September 9, 2024 – Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project Economy market, announces today it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting report.1” Of the 13 companies evaluated, Planisware was recognized as a Leader based on “Completeness of Vision” and “Ability to Execute”.

Loïc Sautour, CEO of Planisware, commented: ”Planisware’s goal has always been to align our product strategy with customers’ evolving needs, placing the end user at the center of our roadmap. We believe this recognition highlights that commitment to empowering organizations to tackle everything from decision-making and prioritization to driving cross-functional collaboration, systems integrations, and AI-enabled planning and reporting.”

Antoine Villata, CEO of Planisware North America, added of the vendor’s recognition, “We believe Planisware enables organizations across the globe, from SMBs to some of the world’s largest brands, to effectively and efficiently navigate complexities—whether that’s in accelerating innovation, optimizing resources, driving agile transformation, or maximizing portfolio value and alignment. We see a Leader recognition in this Magic Quadrant as a testament to our commitment to helping organizations transform how they strategize, plan, and deliver projects, programs, products, and portfolios.”

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) provider of Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) in the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware’s mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With close to 700 employees across 14 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 545 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware’s clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol “PLNW”). For more information, visit: https://planisware.com/

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting, authored by analysts Kevin Millard Rose, Sean Bankston, and Peter Clegg. September 5, 2024.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

