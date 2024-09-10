SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 10, 2024.



OKX Wallet is One of the First Multi-Chain Wallets to Support Fractal Mainnet

OKX Wallet now supports Fractal, an innovative Bitcoin scaling solution built on Bitcoin Core that aims to enhance the network's transaction speed and scalability without compromising security or decentralization. With this integration, OKX Wallet users can now access and interact with the Fractal mainnet directly via their wallets.

Key highlights of the integration include:

Seamless access to Fractal's high-speed transactions and enhanced scalability

Support for FB tokens, with eligible users receiving tokens as part of the Mainnet Bootstrap Program (users can verify their eligibility here)

Compatibility with existing Bitcoin wallets and tools, ensuring a smooth user experience

This announcement comes after OKX Explorer added support for Fractal earlier today. OKX Wallet is also the most secure self-custody wallet to support tokens from more than 100 chains.



To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



