Soitec kicks off European project

to develop future high-frequency semiconductors

Bernin, France, 10th September 2024 – A European research and industry consortium led by Soitec, a world leader in the design and manufacture of innovative semiconductor materials, has begun work to develop a future generation of high-frequency semiconductors based on Indium Phosphide (InP).

These technologies are set to address applications ranging from photonics for mega data centers and AI to radio frequency front-ends and integrated antennas critical for 6G mobile communication, Sub-THz radar sensing and beyond.

Indium phosphide (Inp) devices can operate at frequencies approaching or exceeding 1 terahertz (THz), offering superior speeds and increased energy-efficiency compared to silicon technologies.

The 27-member consortium, Move2THz, aims to lay the groundwork for a robust European supply and manufacturing ecosystem for InP semiconductors and tackle barriers to their wider adoption, including the cost and availability of InP-based advanced substrates. The three-year project is a recipient of European Union funding as well as top-up financing from the governments of France, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Emmanuelle Bely, Soitec General Secretary, stated:

“This project marks a key milestone in the integration of ever more powerful and energy-efficient semiconductor technologies. Together, we are paving the way for innovation based on indium phosphide that will transform critical sectors such as 6G telecommunications, photonics and artificial intelligence. Furthermore, it fully embodies our shared ambition to create a strong and autonomous European ecosystem capable of meeting the technical and economic challenges to large-scale adoption of these cutting-edge technologies."

Work formally began at a July 9-10 kick-off meeting at Soitec headquarters in Bernin, France.

The consortium members are:

France Soitec (project lead)

French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission

STMicroelectronics

National Center for Scientific Research

Institute of Electronics, Microelectronics and Nanotechnology

InPACT

III-V Lab

Almae Technologies

The University of Bordeaux Germany Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft (EMFT and IZM)

Ferdinand-Braun-Institut, Leibniz-Institut für Höchstfrequenztechnik

Aixtron

University of Duisburg-Essen

Freiberger Compound Materials

Microwave Photonics

Advanced Modeling Solutions (AdMOS) Belgium Imec

Université catholique de Louvain

Incize Switzerland Diramics

ETH Zürich

Albis Optoelectronics Sweden Chalmers University of Technology

Low Noise Factory The Netherlands Eindhoven University of Technology

Smart Photonics Lithuania Teraglobus

About Move2THz

Move2THz is supported by the Chips Joint Undertaking and its members, including the top-up funding by National Authorities of France, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Belgium, under Grant Agreement n° 101139842.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the granting authority. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

For more information : https://www.move2thz.eu/

