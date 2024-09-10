GXO appoints Emmanuel Bonnet as Vice President of Business Development in France

PARIS, France, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced Emmanuel Bonnet as the company’s new Vice President of Business Development in France.



“We are delighted to welcome Emmanuel Bonnet to the team in France,” said Vincent Ricci, Managing Director, GXO, France. “His commercial expertise will be instrumental in furthering our growth ambitions in France by winning partnerships with new and existing customers.”



In his role, Bonnet will lead the sales strategy in France. He will be responsible for defining and leading business development and key account management strategies in coordination with the operations team. He also joins the Executive Committee of GXO France and will be based in GXO’s Neuilly office.



Emmanuel Bonnet, Vice President, Business Development, GXO, France, said, “GXO understood right from the start how technology and innovation would be a key differentiator for its customers and invested in the engineering and solution design skillset required to deliver. By joining the team, I'm looking forward to actively contribute to implementing an ambitious plan supported by remarkable, high-performing teams.”

With over 25 years' experience in the logistics industry, Bonnet previously held the position of Senior Vice President, Vertical Market FMCG at Geodis, where he worked for five years. He was also Managing Director of SPI Logistics for over two years, after six years as Development Director of Rhenus Logistics. Bonnet is a graduate of Montpellier Business School, and trained in finance and strategy at EM Lyon Business School and Harvard Business School.

GXO in France

GXO has been helping leading companies in France optimize their logistics for several decades and operates over 70 warehouses throughout the country. Currently ranked the #2 logistics provider in France by Supply Chain Magazine, GXO manages logistics for customers in a variety of sectors, including ecommerce, retail, FMCG and technology. In France, GXO employs nearly 10,000 team members and hired nearly 1,000 additional team members in 2023.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is capitalizing on the rapid growth of ecommerce and automation. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for more than 130,000 team members in more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions. GXO is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

