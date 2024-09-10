AirBoss Defense Group Receives Federal Government Contract valued up to $84 Million for U.S. Made and Sourced Personal Protective Equipment

JESSUP, Md., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss Defense Group (ADG), a global defense and survivability solutions provider of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) products, has been awarded a contract worth up to $84 million by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) – Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) for the supply of protective isolation gowns. The contract base and option periods are funded at $59M with a yet-unfunded option and surge amount valued at $25M. Deliveries under this contract are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024 and continue through to the beginning of 2026. This award builds upon ADG’s history of providing protective and survivability solutions to the U.S. Federal government.



Provision of the isolation gowns under this contract are intended to supply the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) and be issued by the U.S. Government as part of a holistic response to a national emergency and to supplement state local, tribal and territorial medical supplies and equipment during public health emergencies. The supplies, medicines, and devices for lifesaving care contained in the SNS can be used as a short-term, stopgap buffer when the immediate supply of these materials may not be available or sufficient.

Over the past several years, ADG has delivered to the U.S. Government, an aggregate of 150,000 of its proprietary powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) systems, more than 3.6 million PAPR filters, and related accessories, and 15 million boxes of patient examination gloves, and partnered with COVID test kit manufacturers to deliver over 120 million test kits to ASPR for public distribution. ADG is a survivability company that provides military, law enforcement, medical providers, industrial providers and first responders with a diverse portfolio of protective equipment that spans the entire survivability spectrum. ADG’s emergency response products and PPE is utilized by the U.S. Department of State, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the company has provided PPE to emergency first response teams and hospitals across the U.S., as well as more than 30 countries worldwide.

John Johns, COO of AirBoss Defense Group said, “ADG has supported the CBRNE and PPE needs of the federal government for more than two decades and continues to actively support the national strategy to build a stable, secure, and resilient capability to supply high-quality U.S. Made and Sourced PPE to the U.S. Government. ADG is pleased to again partner with HHS to provide critical supplies when American first responders and healthcare workers need it the most.”

