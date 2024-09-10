Amesite Launches AI and Technical Training Programs with Maricopa Corporate College

DETROIT, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announced today its agreement to provide professional learning programs to Maricopa Corporate College (MCOR), a division of the Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD). As part of one of the largest community college systems in the nation, MCOR delivers workforce training and non-credit learning opportunities to develop Arizona's workforce.



The agreement marks the 7 th college to sign a deal to offer the Amesite LCE platform. Installations span the US, with colleges in Alabama , Illinois , Louisiana , South Carolina , Tennessee , West Virginia and now, Arizona. Collectively, colleges that have chosen Amesite engage with over 200,000 learners each year.

Brandon Owens, Amesite’s Vice President of Sales, said, “We are pleased to be winning deals with MCOR, given the significant role both MCOR and MCCCD play in workforce development. We have the ability to deliver low-cost, highly deployable programs that meet the needs of millions of learners, and our no-fee setup makes the decision to choose Amesite an easy one.”

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite, said, "Our AI-powered solutions enable learners to get information – and support – in real time. We have long believed that AI-assisted professional training would replace traditional training and are pleased to see our solutions gaining acceptance, now with larger colleges. We are especially pleased to be the first to provide the right tools in this market."

MCCCD is Arizona’s largest workforce developer, enrolling over 140,000 students annually and playing a vital role in shaping the future of the Greater Phoenix area. The District produces the second-largest number of college graduates in the state and creates 1 out of every 28 jobs in Maricopa County, contributing $7.9 billion to Arizona’s regional economy .

About the Maricopa Community College District

The Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) is one of the nation’s largest community college districts, and serves approximately 140,000 students annually and employs nearly 10,000 faculty and staff members across 10 colleges. Since 1920, Maricopa Community Colleges has evolved into one of the nation’s largest and most innovative community college systems, serving the Phoenix Metropolitan Area and beyond. Each of the Maricopa Community Colleges is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST) is a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, including its higher ed platform that offers professional learning. Leveraging its proprietary AI infrastructure, Amesite offers cutting-edge applications that cater to both individual and professional needs. NurseMagic™ , the company’s recently launched mobile app, streamlines creation of nursing notes and documentation tasks, enhances patient communication, and offers personalized guidance to nurses on patient care, medications, and handling challenging workplace situations. The Preacto™ (beta) is a personal safety application designed to provide real-time alerts and guidance in the event of emergency situations, including active shooter incidents.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

