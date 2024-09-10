OptimizeRx Continues to Expand its Strategic Relationship with a Top-Tier Pharma Client via a Multi-Brand, Multi-Solution Investment Commitment with Over $10M In-Year Total Value

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), the leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, today announced an expansion of a strategic relationship with a major pharma client via a muti-solution, multi-brand program bringing the total in year commitment to over $10 million, which includes the previously mentioned $6 million DAAP contract. This initial program, however, ultimately resulted in a multi-solution, multi-brand engagement while DAAP conversion continues through the client’s internal review and approval process. This engagement represents an ongoing expansion of investment by a top-tier pharma client in OptimizeRx’s solutions and demonstrates the value of scaling them across several brands in its portfolio, driving stronger commercial performance from brands through HCP and DTC marketing alignment.



“We are pleased to see the expansion of this relationship as recognition of our strategic partnership and further demonstration of the value our clients see in OptimizeRx’s unique capabilities as they are applied across multi-solution, multi-brand programs,” said Will Febbo, OptimizeRx CEO. “We continue to leverage the strength and merits of our omni-channel platform powered by our best-in-class dynamic audiences which enables precision AI targeted reach to both HCPs and DTC channels alike. As such, organic growth remains a key driver in the business as reflected in the momentum we continue to see as we approach the back half of the year.”

This close furthers the Company’s growth momentum with Top 20 pharma clients which now have revenue that averages $2.7 million per client and $9.7 million from the Company’s top 3 clients. “We are seeing more engagement from our Top 20 pharma clients as we look to scale with them along their commercialization strategies,” continued Febbo. “We are looking forward to Digital Pharma East, upcoming investor conferences, and a solid RFP season for the business and our clients.”

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides trailblazing technology that fosters care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the healthcare journey. With the ability to synchronize messaging across 2 million healthcare providers and over 240 million adults across a multitude of digital channels including a proprietary point-of-care network, OptimizeRx is changing the way life science companies engage with customers.

For more information, follow the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Instagram or visit www.optimizerx.com.

