KellyOCG Partners with Brightfield to Offer Clients Real-time Labor Insights

TROY, Mich., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KellyOCG, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), has partnered with Brightfield to provide clients with real-time contingent labor insights via its industry-leading Kelly Helix technology platform.



Kelly Helix users now have access to Brightfield TDX, an AI-powered market intelligence platform that offers in-depth extended workforce economics benchmarks, automated statement of work (SOW) analysis, and improved rate card management. TDX’s market-leading data, now easily accessible via the Helix interface, enhances decision-making for procurement and human resources teams and enables significant cost savings.

“Bad data can cost companies millions of dollars and organizations can save somewhere between 10 to 20% in vendor costs with improved data quality,” Tammy Browning, president of KellyOCG, said. “By integrating TDX AI with Kelly Helix, we’re giving procurement and HR leaders easy access to improved contingent workforce management, cost-effective SOW contracts, and emerging market trends.”

Among the key features of TDX AI are on-demand data, job title recommendations, and reliable SOW market rate comparisons. TDX AI offers client-centric taxonomy, project-specific filters, and advanced search capabilities in an intuitive user interface seamlessly built into Kelly Helix.

“Workforce data are inherently fuzzy and volatile, requiring AI to make business sense from the noise,” Brightfield CEO Jason Ezratty said. “Partnering with KellyOCG accelerates the impacts TDX AI is having when realizing hard savings is a strategic imperative for every corporation around the globe.”

TDX AI is the latest upgrade to KellyOCG’s advanced technology stack, Helix. Built on a state-of-the-art technical architecture, Helix delivers real-time, customized data for better management of external workforces. The platform allows clients to transform that data into actionable insights and provides unparalleled visibility into performance indicators and supply chain effectiveness. Clients can also access KellyOCG’s Human Cloud solution via Kelly Helix to acquire and manage freelance talent.

“With Kelly Helix, our clients have better data at their fingertips, enabling them to make the right decisions faster,” Browning said. “Total talent management has never been this easy.”

To learn more about Kelly Helix’s capabilities and to request a demo, visit kellyocg.com/solutions/kelly-helix-ux/.

About KellyOCG®

KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivaled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About Brightfield

Brightfield helps the Global 2000 spend smarter with TDX – a proprietary, AI-powered market intelligence platform. TDX provides true market benchmarks and reviews contracts for savings opportunities and compliance, generating millions in realized savings for enterprises around the globe. Visit brightfield.com to learn more or connect with us on LinkedIn.

