Bird Recognized on TSX30™ and Added to S&P/TSX Composite Index

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) is proud to have been recognized as a 2024 TSX30™ winner by the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), a significant achievement that highlights the company’s exceptional growth and leadership in the Canadian construction industry. This recognition comes on the heels of the September 6, 2024, announcement by S&P/Dow Jones Indices that Bird’s common shares will be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index effective prior to the market open on Monday, September 23, 2024.



The TSX30™ is an annual ranking of the 30 top-performing companies on TSX based on dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period. Bird’s 7th place ranking on the TSX30™ reflects a 245% increase in dividend-adjusted share price performance and a 209% increase in market capitalization over the three-year period.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is the headline index for Canada and the principal benchmark for Canadian equity markets, represented by the largest, most liquid companies. Inclusion on the Index will enhance the visibility of the Company and increase its reach across a broader investor base.

“We are honoured to be named among the top 30 companies on the TSX in 2024 and be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index,” said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. “An achievement like this would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our exceptional One Bird team, the trust and collaboration we have achieved with our clients, and our unwavering commitment to our long-term strategic vision. Looking ahead, we remain focused on continuing our journey of sustainable growth, margin accretion, and delivering strong shareholder returns.”

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or

W.R. Gingrich, CFO

Bird Construction Inc.

5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400

Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6

Phone: (905) 602-4122

About Bird Construction



Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca