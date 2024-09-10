Clicks Keyboard for iPhone 16 Pushes All the Right Buttons





LONDON, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clicks Technology Ltd today introduced the redesigned Clicks Keyboard for iPhone 16, further extending the capabilities of iPhone. Beyond typing, Clicks can be used to launch shortcuts at the push of a button like controlling smart home accessories, launching apps, and toggling device settings. The all new Clicks introduces a refined keyboard with ergonomically designed keys that offer an elevated typing experience. Clicks gives back up to 50% more usable screen so users can work, play, and engage with content better than ever before.

Order Clicks for iPhone 16 starting October 7. Deliveries will begin by early November.

Not just for button lovers; Clicks gives a new generation a way to take action

“Clicks is re-defining what a keyboard means for a new generation of smartphone users,” said Adrian Li Mow Ching, CEO of Clicks Technology. “Over forty percent of Clicks customers have never used a physical keyboard before. They’re drawn to all the new ways buttons allow them to take action over their phone, smart accessories, and digital experience.”

By using Clicks together with shortcuts created through the Shortcuts app, each key can be configured to take an action. Pressing the Clicks Key along with another button on the keyboard allows users to take simple actions like opening an app or calling a contact, or trigger advanced app commands like controlling house lights or identifying a song. Clicks also enables navigation within and between apps with fewer swipes and taps by using powerful iOS keyboard shortcuts.

The most advanced mobile keyboard accessory yet

“Clicks for iPhone 16 is a huge step forward in creating the best mobile keyboard yet,” said Jeff Gadway, Chief Marketing Officer at Clicks Technology. "We pushed the physics of this design with new materials, improved ergonomics, and additional features requested by our growing community of Clicks customers. The end result is the best typing experience on a mobile device today."

Combining the latest Clicks Keyboard with iPhone 16 unlocks new possibilities for users to take control of their words, actions, and content.

Ergonomically designed keyboard. Clicks for iPhone 16 delivers the most premium mobile typing experience yet. The keys have been completely redesigned making them larger, now with an all new contoured shape that improves ergonomic spacing, optimised key pressure, and a refined layout that brings more of the most common characters and symbols to the keyboard.

Immersive content. Today’s virtual keyboards occupy almost half the screen and obscure content. By moving the keyboard off the display, Clicks nearly doubles the usable iPhone display for work, play, and beyond.

MagSafe built in. Clicks for iPhone 16 adds MagSafe compatibility for use with wireless charging and other popular accessories.

USB-C data mode. Clicks now works with USB-C accessories that require data (like CarPlay or a computer). Activate USB-C data mode through a keyboard shortcut or in the Clicks Keyboard app.

New premium materials and finishes. Clicks for iPhone 16 introduces new details like brushed metal side keys, a microfiber interior, and a new enclosure that feels great while adding protection inside and out.

Clicks Keyboard app. The Clicks Keyboard App, available free in Apple App Store, offers the ability to customise and personalise Clicks Keyboard settings like backlight, key function, and typing preferences. New features will continue to come to the Clicks Keyboard through firmware updates available through the app.

From online sales to 500 in-store locations, Clicks global rollout continues.

“Demand for Clicks continues to grow,” said Johnathan Young, Chief Commercial Officer at Clicks Technology. “Beyond the consumer audience, we have seen strong interest from enterprise, government, and commercial partners worldwide.”

Clicks for iPhone 16 builds on the momentum Clicks Technology has seen since debuting earlier this year. After launching in January 2024 with support for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and expanding to iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, Clicks now has customers in over 100 countries globally.

Beginning in early September 2024, Clicks will be available in-store at select Best Buy locations across the United States. Clicks is also available on BestBuy.com in the US and BestBuy.ca in Canada.

In the UK, Clicks can be found at Smartech in Selfridges, one of the most prestigious department stores in the United Kingdom.

Through a partnership with Swap Asia, Clicks is available at retailers throughout Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Singapore, including iStudio, a leading Apple Preferred Retailer.

Pricing and Availability

Clicks for iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, will be available to order beginning October 7 from $139 (USD) / £109 GBP/ €129 EUR / $179 CAD at Clicks.tech with deliveries to begin by early November.

Clicks for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models will be available later this year.

Clicks for iPhone 16 is available in three colours: Surf, Spice, and Onyx.

About Clicks Technology:

Clicks designs and manufactures innovative specialist tech products that enhance the modern smartphone experience. Founded by a team of seasoned technologists with decades of experience at some of the world's leading mobile brands, Clicks products blend form and function to give customers new ways to engage with technology. For more information on Clicks, visit clicks.tech , or Clicks on Instagram: @ClicksKeys .

