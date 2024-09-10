Blink Charging to Host ‘CEO to Future CEO’ Fireside Chat on EV Industry Developments and Strategic Vision

On September 12th, 2024, Brendan Jones and Michael Battaglia will host a fireside chat, marking the first joint live discussion since announcing leadership changes coming in 2025.

Bowie, MD, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that Brendan Jones, President and CEO, and Michael Battaglia, COO, will host a fireside chat organized by Blink to delve into the latest developments in the electric vehicle (EV) industry and their impact on the demand for charging solutions. Jones and Battaglia will provide insights into Blink’s strategy and pivotal developments during the chat. This interactive fireside chat will be broadcast live via the provided link on September 12 at 10 am E.T. Participants and investors can submit questions in advance to ir@blinkcharging.com or submit them during the event through the webcast interface.

Investors and interested parties may access the live virtual fireside chat here.



About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging networks (“Blink Networks”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. Blink Networks use proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including achieving its 2024 revenue and gross margin targets and its projected 2024 adjusted EBITDA run rate and timeline, and the risk factors described in Blink’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Investor Relations Contact

Blink Media Contact

