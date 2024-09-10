Georgia’s State Health Benefit Plan and Sharecare launch OnMed CareStation to enhance care access for state employees

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia’s State Health Benefit Plan (SHBP), in collaboration with digital health company Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), today announced the launch of a new OnMed CareStation in the Sloppy Floyd Building across from the state Capitol. The OnMed CareStation is a tech-enabled hybrid-care delivery solution now available at no additional cost to all active state employees – including legislative employees and elected officials, and active state employees not covered under SHBP – as well as school system employees covered under an SHBP plan.

The CareStation launch marks an expansion to Be Well SHBP®, which is a third-party well-being program administered by Sharecare and contracted by SHBP to promote health and wellness for covered state employees. Eligible visitors to the OnMed CareStation can access primary and urgent care services via a live remote connection to providers. Services include blood pressure monitoring; chest, respiratory, sinus, and eye exams; assessments for minor abdominal issues; prescription services; and treatments for flu, skin conditions, and more. Located on the 4th level East Tower of the Sloppy Floyd Building at 2 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Atlanta, 30334, the station is available without an appointment from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“The OnMed CareStation further demonstrates the state’s ongoing commitment to the health and wellness of those we serve under the SHBP plans,” said Russel Carlson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Health, which oversees the State Health Benefit Plan. “This CareStation enables state employees to connect conveniently with a care provider in a private, secure environment. We want all employees to take full advantage of this service as part of a comprehensive health program that includes routine checkups with the employee's primary doctor.”

“Today's announcement marks a significant step forward in our mission to integrate high-tech solutions with high-touch personal care,” said Brent Layton, chief executive officer of Sharecare. “Through the OnMed CareStation, Sharecare and SHBP are bringing added value to Georgia state employees’ health and wellness journeys by opening up a new, innovative avenue for them to access quality care.”



As part of this launch, there will be a week-long open house for state employees from September 16 through 20 at the Sloppy Floyd Building between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, September 20 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. State employees can stop by to enjoy refreshments, speak with SHBP, Sharecare, and OnMed representatives, and learn more about CareStation services – and also receive care, if needed.

“OnMed is proud to support this expansion of the Be Well SHBP program with our hybrid-care delivery solution, designed to improve the quality of life and sense of well-being in communities anywhere,” said Karthik Ganesh, chief executive officer of OnMed. “This joint effort has opened the doors to the first of many OnMed CareStations in Georgia, and we look forward to supporting Georgia state employees and helping to strengthen thriving communities across the state.”

SHBP members are encouraged to manage their health engagements and track progress through the Sharecare app, available at www.BeWellSHBP.com.

About the Georgia Department of Community Health

DCH serves as the lead agency for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids®, which, combined, cover more than 2 million Georgians annually. The agency also oversees the State Health Benefit Plan, Healthcare Facility Regulation Division, and the State Office of Rural Health, among other divisions, accounting for an annual budget of over $20 billion. Through effective planning, purchasing and oversight, DCH provides access to affordable, quality health care to some of the state’s most vulnerable and underserved populations. To learn more about DCH and its commitment to Shaping the Future of a Healthy Georgia, visit https://dch.georgia.gov/.



About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

About OnMed

OnMed is the premier tech-enabled hybrid care company partnering with public and private organizations to reimagine healthcare access and improve health equity in communities across the country. With its patented CareStations, OnMed combines the best elements of traditional primary, urgent, or post-acute care facilities and virtual telemedicine to deliver convenient, affordable care to underserved communities, anywhere they are. OnMed licenses its cutting-edge technology and care delivery model to a wide range of organizations, including governments, employers, colleges, healthcare provider systems, payors, and high-traffic venues. OnMed is paving the way for everyday healthcare, everywhere.

Media contacts: