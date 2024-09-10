Visory Health Supports Local Families with Nourishing Meal in Collaboration with Ronald McDonald House Charities® of St. Louis’s Meals from the Heart Program

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a women-led, patient-first health tech prescription platform that is transforming the way women, families and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its prescription discount card, is working hands-on with Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC) of St. Louis through its Meals from the Heart program, to promote healthy lifestyles to children and families. Visory Health began its partnership with RMHC earlier this year as part of its dedication to connecting with communities that are impacted by the inaccessibility and unaffordability of healthcare.

RMHC of St. Louis provides a home-away-from-home to families of seriously ill or injured children and supports organizations that serve the needs of children. The charity started its Family Dinner Program, now Meals from the Heart, over 20 years ago, to relieve the stress and worry of where the next meal will come for the ill children and their families. Lending a helping hand, Visory Health planned and cooked the volunteer-led meal nourishing the families staying there.

“RMHC helps millions of children and their families around the world each year during some of their most difficult times. Having served on the local RMHC Board of Directors for nine years, I am excited about Visory Health's active involvement with the organization," said Karen Baer, CFO of Visory Health. "As we advance our mission of creating healthier communities, it's crucial that no family has to worry about where their next meal is coming from."

"We hosted a taco night for the families returning from a long day at the hospital, and it was an incredibly rewarding experience," said Abbey Cayanan, Visory Health’s Director of Marketing. "We connected one-on-one with these families, and heard their stories. It was a perfect example of how we prioritize community health and our values. We are excited to extend this initiative and collaborate with other Ronald McDonald House Charities chapters across the nation."

For more information on how to save money on prescription medication, visit www.visoryhealth.com . To donate to a local Ronald McDonald House chapter, visit https://rmhc.org/donate .

About Visory Health

Visory Health is a women-led, patient-first health tech platform transforming the way everyone, especially women, caregivers and underserved individuals have access to healthcare. Visory Health’s model puts customers’ needs and identities at the core of how it operates. They have saved millions of customers money on their prescription medications, creating healthier families and communities. With a network of over 36,000 pharmacy partners nationwide including Kroger, Stop & Shop, Publix, Walmart and more, Visory Health delivers affordable prescription prices all over the country and is free to use. To learn more, visit www.visoryhealth.com .

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® of St. Louis

Ronald McDonald House Charities® of St. Louis provides comfort, care, and a home-away-from-home for families of seriously ill children. Our organization has grown from an eight-bedroom facility in 1981 to now provide 92 guest rooms in our House program and over 40,000 visitors in the four Ronald McDonald Family Rooms®, which are located inside Mercy Children’s Hospital, St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. For more information on how we provide family-centered care, visit rmhcstl.org .