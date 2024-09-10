Information on the voting rights attached to the shares issued by Invalda INVL as of 10 September 2024

Considering that on 10 September 2024 Invalda INVL settled for treasury shares and purchased 53,043 units of shares (0.43% of share capital) for the amount of EUR 786.6 thousand (without brokerage fee), during the share buy-back procedure on 2-6 September 2024, since the date of this notice the number of votes in the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Invalda INVL has changed.

Data on shares issued by Invalda INVL:

Type of shares Ordinary registered shares ISIN code LT0000102279 LEI code 52990001IQUJ710GHH43 Nominal value of 1 share, EUR 0.29 Number of shares, units 12,299,375 Authorised capital, EUR 3,566,818.75 Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units 12,299,375 Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders * 12,016,791

* according to Article 27 (4) of the Law on Companies’ version which is in force at the time of publishing this information, in determining the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders, it is considered that the acquired own shares do not grant voting rights.