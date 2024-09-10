Lingokids Receives 2024 NAPPA Award Winner for Best Safe Learning App

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingokids, the #1 learning app for kids, is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024 NAPPA (National Parenting Product Awards) winner, receiving the coveted title of "Best for Learning - Safe Learning App." This marks the second consecutive year Lingokids has been honored by NAPPA, reflecting its continued commitment to providing safe, engaging, and high-quality educational content for children.



Prioritizing Safety and Fun in Digital Learning

With the rapid rise in children's technology use—up 80% this summer according to a recent study—Lingokids’ mission to ensure safe and enriching digital content has never been more relevant. The NAPPA Award underscores Lingokids’ dedication to safeguarding children while offering an enjoyable and educational experience. Through a carefully curated selection of age-appropriate games, songs, and activities, Lingokids blends fun with learning in a secure environment designed for children’s growth.

“Making learning fun and safe is at the core of everything we do” said Cristobal Viedma, CEO and founder. “Our app is crafted with input from child development experts, educators, and parents, ensuring that every feature is tailored to meet both educational standards and safety requirements.”

Positive Feedback from NAPPA Evaluators and Parents

The NAPPA evaluators praised Lingokids for its diverse, age-specific activities. Younger children benefit from interactive songs and simple drawing games, while older children can engage with audiobooks, word games, and activities that support learning differences, such as dyslexia and dysgraphia. Evaluators highlighted the wide variety of educational content, noting that it’s both entertaining and educational, which parents find reassuring in today's digital age.

Lingokids stands out from other platforms by offering content developed by experts, ensuring its reliability in contrast to platforms that rely on AI-generated material. With safety and educational value as top priorities, Lingokids offers a trusted resource for parents looking to foster their children’s curiosity and cognitive development.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is an educational tech and media company dedicated to transforming the way children learn traditional and modern life skills. Through its unique Playlearning™ approach, Lingokids provides engaging, interactive learning experiences, empowering children to lead their own educational journeys. Launched in 2015, Lingokids has become a trusted platform for over 95 million families worldwide, offering the award-winning Lingokids app, podcasts, videos, and more.

