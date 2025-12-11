Lingokids Spreads Holiday Magic at Home and On the Go with New Content, Exclusive Partnerships, and Big Plans in 2026

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Lingokids , the leading entertainment platform for young kids, is making life easier for Gen Alpha and their parents by offering captivating, educational content specifically designed to engage children during the hectic festive period and beyond. Whether families are kicking back at home or traveling to see loved ones, Lingokids offers more than 3,000 activities, including shows, songs and interactive games in a safe, ad-free digital destination that parents trust. Lingokids is free to download, with premium options like Lingokids Plus available for families seeking the complete Playlearning™ experience.

As parents prepare for holiday travel and celebrations, Lingokids makes it easy for families to access engaging content and enjoy meaningful play with various content experiencing options and content releases.



American Airlines Partnership : Traveling with kids can be stressful — in fact, 64% of parents say keeping kids entertained is the hardest part of the journey. That’s exactly why Lingokids has partnered exclusively with American Airlines, the world’s largest airline by number of flights, to make holiday travel a little easier. Additional data from Lingokids shows that travel often leads to increased screen time for children, with parents preferring educational content to optimize learning opportunities for their kids. Just in time for the holidays, families flying with American Airlines will have access to hours of curated Lingokids content through the airline’s In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) system. From catchy songs and animated episodes to creative craft videos, this exclusive partnership allows families to enjoy Lingokids’ educational entertainment wherever they are, guided by characters kids love on a platform trusted by more than 20 million families every month!





Trying New Foods Mini Lesson: Today's parents are leveraging technology to help teach their kids important daily routines like nutrition and encouraging kids to explore new foods. In fact, a recent Lingokids survey found that 41% of parents see technology as a helpful hand in teaching healthy habits, including nutrition. Starting December 8, Lingokids will release a "Trying New Foods" mini-lesson, providing families with an engaging way to build curiosity and confidence around tasting new flavors during holiday meals.





With its app accumulating more than 185 million downloads and 20 million kids interacting with the platform every month worldwide, Lingokids is the ultimate digital destination for kids, curating a category-defining platform at the intersection of play, learning, and entertainment. Recently, the platform successfully secured $120 million USD in new financing to integrate even more beloved third-party brands and characters into its trusted Playlearning™ universe and accelerate its expansion of guilt-free, engaging, and educational content for kids.

Building on this momentum, Lingokids is gearing up for a landmark year in 2026, with several initiatives designed to drive innovation and deliver enriching experiences to more families around the world. Next year Lingokids will celebrate its 10th anniversary – marking a decade of Playlearning™ leadership – , scale partnerships with major IPs to bring even more beloved characters into the platform, accelerate innovation through AI for faster experiences, and launch a new brand campaign following the success of its award-winning “ The Trial by Lingokids ” campaign.

To learn more about Lingokids app, access free content, and explore its premium options, please visit www.lingokids.com .

Trusted by over 185M families and engaging more than 20M kids every month worldwide, Lingokids is a free, multi-IP platform where beloved characters, globally recognized brands and our own original content come together in one safe, interactive, and ad-free hub.

With more than 3000 activities, including shows, songs, and interactive games, Lingokids turns screen time into meaningful play.

Through collaborations with leading companies and organizations—like The Walt Disney Company, American Airlines, Moonbug Entertainment, Animaj, BBC Earth, NASA, Oxford University Press, and World Literacy Foundation—Lingokids is creating a category-defining platform at the intersection of play, learning, and entertainment.

For the third consecutive year, Lingokids has been recognized with the prestigious PTPA Top Product 2026 Award, a testament to its commitment to excellence demonstrated through rigorous evaluations by numerous families, earning outstanding marks in performance, usability, and satisfaction.