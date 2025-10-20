Lingokids Named to 2026 GSV 150: Recognized Among the World’s Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning & Workforce Skills

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingokids has been named to the 2026 GSV 150 , earning milestone recognition as one of the world’s most transformational growth companies in digital learning and workforce skills.

Using a proprietary rubric—including revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile—GSV evaluated more than 3,000 global companies to determine the 2026 GSV 150. For the first time, the list includes publicly listed companies—capturing all EdTech leaders demonstrating top-line growth and generating at least double-digit millions in annual revenue. Collectively, the 150 companies surpass $50 billion in annual revenue, reach over 3 billion learners, and continue to strengthen profitability, with two-thirds now cash flow positive and collective EBITDA up 14% year-over-year.

“We are incredibly proud to join the GSV 150 alongside the most influential companies transforming digital learning,” said Cristobal Viedma, CEO of Lingokids. “This is an exciting moment for Lingokids as we continue to push the boundaries of edutainment. Our commitment remains simple: to be the most entertaining and engaging platform for the next generation of global citizens.”

“The fusion of AI and education is driving new learning experiences and enabling more engaging learning modalities in audio and video,” says Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. “This transformation is evident in the GSV 150 with the rise of innovative hyper-growers—companies at or above $50 million in ARR and growing their top line in the triple digits.”

Lingokids is the first entertainment platform designed specifically for children under 8. It’s the brand behind the Lingokids App, the leading interactive learning app for young kids packed with over 3,000 engaging content, trusted by more than 185 million families and entertaining over 10 million monthly active users worldwide.

The brand puts entertainment at the forefront to keep kids engaged while ensuring safe, educational experiences. This approach has led to international partnerships with organizations such as Oxford University Press, the World Literacy Foundation, Moonbug Entertainment, Animaj and the BBC, along with special collaborations with Stanford scientists and NASA.

Beyond the app, families can enjoy Lingokids content across multiple formats, including podcasts, activity books, and YouTube channels.

Most of the 2026 companies are based in North America (60% in the US and 4% in Canada), with significant representation from Europe (14%), India (9%), and China (6%).

