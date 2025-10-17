Lingokids Exclusive Blippi Content Surpasses 200 Million Plays in First Year, Showcasing the Power of the #1 Entertainment Platform for Unders-8s

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Lingokids , the leading entertainment platform for children under 8, announced today that its exclusive Blippi content has soared past 200 million plays within just ten months. Attracting the attention of over 20 million unique players, and demonstrating the power and reach of the Lingokids platform, this collaboration ranks as one of the fastest-growing third-party integrations since Lingokids began incorporating external intellectual properties (IP) into its platform.

"The remarkable success of Lingokids exclusive Blippi content exemplifies why we are committed to becoming the ultimate digital destination for kids," stated Cristóbal Viedma, CEO of Lingokids. “We are revolutionizing children's entertainment and education by transforming from a single-IP app to a multi-IP platform, featuring beloved characters and curated content families enjoy in a safe, ad-free hub where kids learn through interactive play.”

In late 2024, Lingokids and Moonbug Entertainment collaboratively launched a series of interactive games, guided by beloved characters including Blippi, Meekah, and D.Bo. These games are meticulously tailored to support children at various developmental stages, enhancing vital skills such as vocabulary, creativity, logic, and emotional intelligence. The Lingokids development team enriched the content by integrating Blippi and friends into various formats such as interactive storytelling, puzzles, role-play, and problem-solving activities, all designed to stimulate curiosity and boost confidence.

“Blippi is all about hands-on discovery, and this partnership lets families experience that spirit in a whole new way through Lingokids,” said Ed Barton, VP of Games & Interactive at Moonbug Entertainment. “Together, we’ve built a space where kids can explore, learn, and play safely — with the same curiosity that makes Blippi so loved around the world.”

Since Lingokids first external IP integration with Moonbug Entertainment’s Blippi, the brand has continued to innovate and expand its catalog of content, leaning heavily into entertainment to keep kids engaged, while collaborating with educational leaders like NASA to create space lessons, Stanford Scientists for nutritional insights, and the World Literacy Foundation to teach children reading and spelling fundamentals. Additionally, the app features exclusive partnership content with other iconic entertainment brands, including Pocoyo .

This partnership success closely follows Lingokids announcement that it secured $120 million USD in new financing. This funding round, a combination of equity and go-to-market investment, was spearheaded by BullhoundCapital and General Catalyst’s Customer Value Fund, with the participation of Nextalia Ventures and other existing investors. The funds will accelerate Lingokids’ integration of even more beloved third-party brands and characters into its trusted Playlearning™ universe, while also unlocking the power of AI to dramatically increase the speed and variety of content production.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is the #1 entertainment platform for kids under 8 years old. With more than 185M+ downloads and 10M monthly active users around the world, Lingokids is packed with thousands of shows, songs and games featuring trusted characters and curated IP families enjoy in a safe, ad-free hub where kids learn through interactive play.

For more information, please visit www.lingokids.com .

About Moonbug Entertainment

Moonbug Entertainment inspires kids everywhere to laugh, learn, and grow through its globally loved characters like Blippi, CoComelon, and Little Angel. With shows available on platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube Kids, Moonbug is committed to making enriching content accessible to children worldwide.

Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone’s flagship private equity business.

