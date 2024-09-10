Questex’s LDI And DSE Keynote: Artist & Designer Craig Winslow Discusses Playfulness In Tech-Driven Experiences

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s co-located Live Design International (LDI), which unites the global entertainment design and technology communities, and Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the ultimate gathering of digital signage experts, today announces Craig Winslow will present the keynote “Illuminating Creativity: Infusing Playfulness in Tech-Driven Experiences.”



Winslow is an artist and designer who uses light to create playful, narrative-driven visualizations and immersive experiences. Winslow’s creative pursuits utilize multiple mediums, from projection mapping, 3D, AR, VR, to XR; focused on the 'never done before’ by using a mix of new, old, and emerging technologies, always with a playful passion to his approach.

Renowned for his innovative work at Winslow Studio, Winslow will delve into the transformative power of play in immersive technology. With a focus on combining art and technology, Winslow will share personal anecdotes, challenges, and triumphs from his journey in creating immersive projection projects. This keynote promises to reveal how a playful mindset can lead to groundbreaking breakthroughs, surprises, and inspiration, even within the most tech-heavy environments.

Attendees will leave the presentation with four takeaways:

Rediscovering Play: Learn why embracing play is crucial for unlocking innovative concepts in tech-driven projects.

Learn why embracing play is crucial for unlocking innovative concepts in tech-driven projects. Balancing Art and Technology: Gain strategies for maintaining artistic integrity and imagination amidst technological complexity.

Gain strategies for maintaining artistic integrity and imagination amidst technological complexity. Blending Elements: Understand how to integrate storytelling, design, and technology to craft meaningful and memorable experiences.

Understand how to integrate storytelling, design, and technology to craft meaningful and memorable experiences. Fostering Playfulness: Discover tips for nurturing a playful approach within teams and workflows, even in high-pressure, results-oriented settings.

This keynote takes place on Sunday, December 8 at 12:30 p.m. PST, and is open to DSE All-Access and Conference pass holders as well as LDI VIP Pass holders. For those not holding a pass, individual tickets are available for $79, which includes lunch.

LDI takes place December 8-10, 2024, at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, with the conference starting December 4. Register here.

DSE takes place December 7-10, 2024, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Register here.

