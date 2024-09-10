LIFX Introduces Two New Decorative Polychrome Bulbs — a T10 Opal Frosted Glass Tube & an E26 Screw B10 Candle

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIFX , the renowned smart lighting company recently acquired by Feit Electric , is excited to announce the latest additions to its innovative smart lighting catalog – the LIFX Polychrome T10 Opal Frosted Glass Tube , and a new variant of the iconic LIFX B10 Polychrome Candle . These innovative LED bulbs combine unmatched functionality with a customizable style that aligns perfectly with today's interior designs and modern smart home trends.



The all-new, LIFX Polychrome Tube adds a distinctive touch of elegance with its uniquely shaped, opal glass diffuser and boasts a staggering 104 LEDs with 52 controllable zones for a rich spectrum of color and light. Building on the legacy of the first multicolor Candle, LIFX is now introducing the first multizone bulb with a standard E26 screw base, an upgrade from the original E12 screw base, and 26 LEDs inside the tower that creates a seemingly infinite canvas of color and light that can attach to a myriad of lamp fixtures throughout the home.

Both include the latest polychrome technology that enables dynamic lighting effects that will surprise and delight, with thematic moods, such as:



Setting a crackling fire in Flame Mode

Enjoying multicolored lava in Morph Mode

Watching fluffy white clouds float by on a blue sky in Cloud Mode

Painting your colors onto the surface of the bulb via the app

Waking up gently to a simulated sunrise or easing into sleep with a sunset

Exploring a rich spectrum of millions of colors, a full range of cool to warm whites, various themes, and blending options

Syncing lighting effects across all LIFX products, all at the touch of a button



“Interior designers know and love LIFX because we are committed to continuously pushing the boundaries of what home lighting can achieve," said Alan Feit, president of Feit Electric. "Our focus is on developing innovative and exciting products that not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of home decor, but that also allow for easy installation and integration with modern smart home ecosystems.”

Similar to the new LIFX Supercolor Smart Lights released earlier this year, the Polychrome Tube and E26 Candle provide enhanced smart home functionality in two contemporary form factors.

Both bulbs integrate seamlessly with modern smart home systems, including Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Samsung SmartThings with compatibility through Matter , the latest standard of smart home connectivity. Manage it all via voice control, scheduling effects, scene management, and integrations or fade tools like Alexa light alarms or Google Sleep/Wake. This interoperability allows you to control your lights using voice commands, the dynamic LIFX app, available on iOS and Android, or automation via your preferred platform.

“We’re particularly excited about the Polychrome Tube since it’s the first of its kind,” said Mark Hollands, chief technology officer of LIFX. “Unlike standard bulbs, the Tube is ideal for exposed bulb fixtures, where the polychrome capability truly shines, offering vibrant color shifts that are less noticeable when covered by a lampshade.”

The LIFX Polychrome Tube is currently available exclusively in-store or online at The Home Depot with a starting price of $39.98, and the LIFX Polychrome E26 Candle is currently available exclusively in-store or online at The Home Depot with a starting price of $29.98. For more information about LIFX and its range of smart lighting solutions, visit LIFX.com .

About LIFX



Recently acquired in 2022 by Feit Electric, LIFX is a leading provider of smart lighting solutions, dedicated to transforming everyday experiences through innovative technology and design. Founded in Australia, LIFX has established itself as a pioneer in the smart lighting industry, offering a wide range of connected lighting products designed to enhance homes and lifestyles worldwide. For more information, visit LIFX.com .

About Feit Electric

Founded and headquartered in California, Feit Electric is celebrating over 40 years as a leading global lighting and smart home brand. Through innovative design, supply chain expertise, and industry-leading technology, Feit Electric offers its customers a full portfolio of reliable lighting products including home décor lighting collections, light fixtures, smart and feature-rich high-performance lighting solutions as well as a full line of general household, specialty light bulbs in all shapes, sizes, and configurations. For more information, visit Feit.com , and follow us on TikTok , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

