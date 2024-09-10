EXOSENS AND THEON INTERNATIONAL FRAME THEIR LONG-TERM COMMERCIAL RELATIONSHIP TO COVER NIGHT VISION DEVICES BUSINESS

Exosens and Theon have signed a multi-year image intensifier tubes delivery agreement for 2025/2026 with an option for 2027 including volumes commitment, covering Theon needs and enabling Exosens to smooth out its operations in an increasing market demand.





Exosens, a high-tech company focused on providing mission and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging devices, today announces the signature of a supply agreement with volumes and notice period commitments, covering two years until end of 2026, with an option for 2027, with Theon, a leading developer and manufacturer of customizable night vision and thermal imaging systems for defense and security applications.

This agreement gives the opportunity to Exosens to further optimize its manufacturing and supply chain operations while strengthening its capability to better respond to the increasing market demand.

Over the years, night vision has become central to modern warfare, as operations increasingly take place at night. This evolution has been reinforced by the geopolitical situation with recent conflict in Ukraine which now involve high intensity combat. Drawing on decades of expertise, Photonis, brand of Exosens, offers image intensifier tubes, the engine of night vision devices, which improve soldiers’ tactical situational awareness, agility and mobility, as well as their targeting and driving capabilities, even on the darkest of nights. Photonis 4G and 4G+ products have been selected by the armies of all major European countries and by NATO forces, who recognized the unique product performance in the battlefield.

“This agreement is the result of long-lasting relationship with Theon, one of our OEM customers. We’re very pleased to continue to manufacture and deliver high quality key products in a growing environment. Our investment in production capability enables us to meet the requirements of our End Users to remain the undisputed world leader and image intensifier tubes manufacturer. This agreement is providing us with the means to optimize our manufacturing operations and supply chain in the years to come and, at the same time, maintain the flexibility required to answer fast evolving demand.” commented Jérôme Cerisier, CEO of Exosens.

“Image Intensification Tubes are a critical component of Night Vision goggles, representing a significant portion of their cost. Theon has been taking measures to ensure its long-term ability to deliver to its existing customers, as well as to accommodate further expected growth in its revenues in 2025-2026 and thus, higher demand of tubes.” added Christian Hadjiminas, CEO of Theon.

