Half-yearly report on Exosens' liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

 | Source: Exosens Exosens

PRESS RELEASE
MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 9 JANUARY 2026

HALF-YEARLY REPORT ON EXOSENS’ LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision
n°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts
for shares as an accepted market practice

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Exosens (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2025:

  • 7,347 shares; and
  • 1,921,725.07 euros in cash.

During the period from 1 July 2025 to 31 December 2025, the following transactions were executed:

  • On the buy side, 286,096 shares for 12,371,558.26 euros (2,588 transactions); and
  • On the sell side, 299,013 shares for 13,259,366.52 euros (3,030 transactions).

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30 June 2025:

  • 20,264 shares; and
  • 1,526,636.31 euros in cash.

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account at the date of entry into force of the contract:

  • 0 share; and
  • 2,000,000 euros in cash.

Contact

Investor Relations
Laurent Sfaxi – l.sfaxi@exosens.com


 Buy SideSell Side
 Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EURNumber of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR
Total2,588286,09612,371,558.263,030299,01313,259,366.52
01/07/2025152,25089,100.00225410,160.00
02/07/2025302,59099,740.90581631,824.00
03/07/2025111,04740,204.80350019,350.00
04/07/2025332,703103,011.33232,50095,675.00
07/07/202581,25047,725.00131,50058,035.00
08/07/202561,50058,500.00131,75068,757.50
09/07/2025575029,100.0091,00039,200.00
10/07/2025141,75067,970.00141,00039,210.00
11/07/2025---302,500100,275.00
14/07/2025---371,75072,817.50
15/07/2025172,00081,800.00950220,923.36
16/07/2025292,826113,322.60171,20750,090.50
17/07/202522509,950.00251,83373,778.25
18/07/2025525010,150.00261,66768,563.71
21/07/2025101,50060,900.00954222,162.38
22/07/2025232,25089,235.00350020,000.00
23/07/2025111,87773,447.01151,25049,587.50
24/07/202591,25049,550.00151,75069,807.50
25/07/2025252,00078,200.00---
28/07/2025302,750104,802.50675029,152.50
29/07/2025212,50093,250.00750019,050.00
30/07/2025350019,300.00626,750265,477.50
31/07/2025181,75072,555.00484,206175,936.98
01/08/2025282,750111,512.50211,75071,907.50
04/08/2025---613,750160,987.50
05/08/2025141,75075,792.50312,01888,065.52
06/08/2025291,76075,116.80181,25053,800.00
07/08/2025403,851158,738.22650021,150.00
08/08/2025192,500100,300.00211,25050,750.00
11/08/2025192,750106,837.50162,00078,860.00
12/08/2025191,25049,487.50975029,797.50
13/08/2025225310,120.00131,29351,732.93
14/08/2025121,25050,225.00111,75070,647.50
15/08/2025141,50060,585.00171,50060,930.00
18/08/2025121,41358,342.77463,638150,795.10
19/08/2025779,838389,781.56---
20/08/2025383,599138,057.64171,50057,900.00
21/08/2025250019,375.00322,819109,715.48
22/08/2025---683,231128,723.04
25/08/20251485834,749.00322,25091,440.00
26/08/2025525,000196,000.00---
27/08/202522509,700.001075029,497.50
28/08/2025111,75069,020.00252,28390,361.14
29/08/2025131,25049,450.00777430,905.82
01/09/2025262,25088,380.00894337,455.96
02/09/2025242,25085,297.5012509,525.00
03/09/2025372,00074,940.00151,50056,535.00
04/09/2025373,102113,998.50450018,450.00
05/09/2025212,25082,485.00351,89669,791.76
08/09/20251075027,952.50333,000112,020.00
09/09/2025173,000113,190.00252,53596,659.55
10/09/2025429211,279.96706,238247,461.46
11/09/2025125010,300.00514,000167,520.00
12/09/2025131,17851,219.44444,500197,100.00
15/09/202551,25054,687.50554,500200,385.00
16/09/2025403,250143,715.00191,75078,155.00
17/09/2025263,009131,583.5791,00044,500.00
18/09/2025223,750159,037.50250021,850.00
19/09/2025375031,402.50382,500106,225.00
22/09/2025171,87178,956.20373,000128,790.00
23/09/202571,25054,600.00332,889127,549.35
24/09/2025314,250186,532.50262,801125,512.81
25/09/2025302,750116,462.50243,155136,359.10
26/09/2025152,25096,682.50111,00043,300.00
29/09/2025101,25054,250.00335,000219,350.00
30/09/2025262,750117,645.00201,50064,575.00
01/10/2025101,25053,250.00222,750119,047.50
02/10/2025425111,244.80262,699121,023.16
03/10/2025292,750121,412.50450022,200.00
06/10/2025584,181176,229.15192,500106,550.00
07/10/2025131,25052,987.50332,750119,707.50
08/10/2025283,500157,150.00425,000227,000.00
09/10/2025202,02091,102.00282,750125,125.00
10/10/2025565,750252,367.50---
13/10/2025223,250152,100.00539,694481,500.98
14/10/2025293,750178,500.00396,250302,750.00
15/10/2025365,250255,307.50252,784139,450.56
16/10/2025111,60977,408.99242,500121,400.00
17/10/2025566,750308,677.50---
20/10/2025---262,756126,583.08
21/10/2025350022,850.00534,250197,582.50
22/10/2025131,75083,755.00252,634127,195.86
23/10/2025211,50070,845.00222,250107,167.50
24/10/2025111,28059,993.60252,00094,200.00
27/10/2025646,457302,962.44445,782281,988.14
28/10/2025262,750128,892.50494,250201,535.00
29/10/2025203,000139,920.00172,500117,275.00
30/10/2025181,93690,372.48172,750129,442.50
31/10/2025111,00048,600.00283,750183,225.00
03/11/2025151,51674,996.52323,000149,280.00
04/11/2025384,000193,920.0081,00148,998.95
05/11/2025384,000187,040.00111,00047,310.00
06/11/2025202,750126,747.50182,500116,175.00
07/11/2025101,02347,722.95222,750129,965.00
10/11/2025272,838134,209.02212,133102,170.70
11/11/2025161,75081,305.00221,60274,733.30
12/11/2025262,532116,927.76121,50069,555.00
13/11/2025172,250103,095.00243,000138,840.00
14/11/2025373,250147,127.50142,250102,622.50
17/11/2025202,600120,120.00323,250151,385.00
18/11/2025392,750125,510.00443,383156,666.73
19/11/2025295,500247,390.00193,000137,550.00
20/11/2025121,99789,265.90202,750124,465.00
21/11/2025565,750247,652.50111,00043,500.00
24/11/2025283,750155,025.00350021,200.00
25/11/2025333,500142,800.00262,00082,620.00
26/11/2025122,25092,160.00171,75072,555.00
27/11/2025131,69569,579.75242,00182,601.28
28/11/2025152,00082,700.00192,500104,225.00
01/12/2025192,06885,263.64121,50062,700.00
02/12/2025151,25051,425.00172,652111,065.76
03/12/2025350021,600.00333,750162,862.50
04/12/2025---545,500251,570.00
05/12/2025414,500206,730.00242,253105,553.05
08/12/2025250022,550.00546,000281,340.00
09/12/2025671034,364.00232,776135,801.92
10/12/2025243,540169,743.00212,500120,550.00
11/12/2025446,000293,700.00826,750347,422.50
12/12/2025443,055144,196.00253,000143,160.00
15/12/2025283,500161,140.00225011,800.00
16/12/2025334,000177,120.00125011,150.00
17/12/2025101,26055,188.00303,012133,401.48
18/12/202561,00044,250.00282,750123,035.00
19/12/2025325011,850.00465,750273,240.00
22/12/2025243,060142,871.40111,00046,980.00
23/12/2025101,12452,625.68141,36164,198.37
24/12/2025875035,002.501575035,175.00
29/12/2025141,90087,685.00202,700125,550.00
30/12/2025171,50071,385.00432,750131,422.50
31/12/20251387742,043.381075036,150.00


Attachment


Attachments

Exosens - Liquidity Contract - EN - 20251231

Recommended Reading