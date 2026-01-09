PRESS RELEASE
MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 9 JANUARY 2026
HALF-YEARLY REPORT ON EXOSENS’ LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision
n°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts
for shares as an accepted market practice
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Exosens (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2025:
- 7,347 shares; and
- 1,921,725.07 euros in cash.
During the period from 1 July 2025 to 31 December 2025, the following transactions were executed:
- On the buy side, 286,096 shares for 12,371,558.26 euros (2,588 transactions); and
- On the sell side, 299,013 shares for 13,259,366.52 euros (3,030 transactions).
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30 June 2025:
- 20,264 shares; and
- 1,526,636.31 euros in cash.
The following resources appeared on the liquidity account at the date of entry into force of the contract:
- 0 share; and
- 2,000,000 euros in cash.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|2,588
|286,096
|12,371,558.26
|3,030
|299,013
|13,259,366.52
|01/07/2025
|15
|2,250
|89,100.00
|2
|254
|10,160.00
|02/07/2025
|30
|2,590
|99,740.90
|5
|816
|31,824.00
|03/07/2025
|11
|1,047
|40,204.80
|3
|500
|19,350.00
|04/07/2025
|33
|2,703
|103,011.33
|23
|2,500
|95,675.00
|07/07/2025
|8
|1,250
|47,725.00
|13
|1,500
|58,035.00
|08/07/2025
|6
|1,500
|58,500.00
|13
|1,750
|68,757.50
|09/07/2025
|5
|750
|29,100.00
|9
|1,000
|39,200.00
|10/07/2025
|14
|1,750
|67,970.00
|14
|1,000
|39,210.00
|11/07/2025
|-
|-
|-
|30
|2,500
|100,275.00
|14/07/2025
|-
|-
|-
|37
|1,750
|72,817.50
|15/07/2025
|17
|2,000
|81,800.00
|9
|502
|20,923.36
|16/07/2025
|29
|2,826
|113,322.60
|17
|1,207
|50,090.50
|17/07/2025
|2
|250
|9,950.00
|25
|1,833
|73,778.25
|18/07/2025
|5
|250
|10,150.00
|26
|1,667
|68,563.71
|21/07/2025
|10
|1,500
|60,900.00
|9
|542
|22,162.38
|22/07/2025
|23
|2,250
|89,235.00
|3
|500
|20,000.00
|23/07/2025
|11
|1,877
|73,447.01
|15
|1,250
|49,587.50
|24/07/2025
|9
|1,250
|49,550.00
|15
|1,750
|69,807.50
|25/07/2025
|25
|2,000
|78,200.00
|-
|-
|-
|28/07/2025
|30
|2,750
|104,802.50
|6
|750
|29,152.50
|29/07/2025
|21
|2,500
|93,250.00
|7
|500
|19,050.00
|30/07/2025
|3
|500
|19,300.00
|62
|6,750
|265,477.50
|31/07/2025
|18
|1,750
|72,555.00
|48
|4,206
|175,936.98
|01/08/2025
|28
|2,750
|111,512.50
|21
|1,750
|71,907.50
|04/08/2025
|-
|-
|-
|61
|3,750
|160,987.50
|05/08/2025
|14
|1,750
|75,792.50
|31
|2,018
|88,065.52
|06/08/2025
|29
|1,760
|75,116.80
|18
|1,250
|53,800.00
|07/08/2025
|40
|3,851
|158,738.22
|6
|500
|21,150.00
|08/08/2025
|19
|2,500
|100,300.00
|21
|1,250
|50,750.00
|11/08/2025
|19
|2,750
|106,837.50
|16
|2,000
|78,860.00
|12/08/2025
|19
|1,250
|49,487.50
|9
|750
|29,797.50
|13/08/2025
|2
|253
|10,120.00
|13
|1,293
|51,732.93
|14/08/2025
|12
|1,250
|50,225.00
|11
|1,750
|70,647.50
|15/08/2025
|14
|1,500
|60,585.00
|17
|1,500
|60,930.00
|18/08/2025
|12
|1,413
|58,342.77
|46
|3,638
|150,795.10
|19/08/2025
|77
|9,838
|389,781.56
|-
|-
|-
|20/08/2025
|38
|3,599
|138,057.64
|17
|1,500
|57,900.00
|21/08/2025
|2
|500
|19,375.00
|32
|2,819
|109,715.48
|22/08/2025
|-
|-
|-
|68
|3,231
|128,723.04
|25/08/2025
|14
|858
|34,749.00
|32
|2,250
|91,440.00
|26/08/2025
|52
|5,000
|196,000.00
|-
|-
|-
|27/08/2025
|2
|250
|9,700.00
|10
|750
|29,497.50
|28/08/2025
|11
|1,750
|69,020.00
|25
|2,283
|90,361.14
|29/08/2025
|13
|1,250
|49,450.00
|7
|774
|30,905.82
|01/09/2025
|26
|2,250
|88,380.00
|8
|943
|37,455.96
|02/09/2025
|24
|2,250
|85,297.50
|1
|250
|9,525.00
|03/09/2025
|37
|2,000
|74,940.00
|15
|1,500
|56,535.00
|04/09/2025
|37
|3,102
|113,998.50
|4
|500
|18,450.00
|05/09/2025
|21
|2,250
|82,485.00
|35
|1,896
|69,791.76
|08/09/2025
|10
|750
|27,952.50
|33
|3,000
|112,020.00
|09/09/2025
|17
|3,000
|113,190.00
|25
|2,535
|96,659.55
|10/09/2025
|4
|292
|11,279.96
|70
|6,238
|247,461.46
|11/09/2025
|1
|250
|10,300.00
|51
|4,000
|167,520.00
|12/09/2025
|13
|1,178
|51,219.44
|44
|4,500
|197,100.00
|15/09/2025
|5
|1,250
|54,687.50
|55
|4,500
|200,385.00
|16/09/2025
|40
|3,250
|143,715.00
|19
|1,750
|78,155.00
|17/09/2025
|26
|3,009
|131,583.57
|9
|1,000
|44,500.00
|18/09/2025
|22
|3,750
|159,037.50
|2
|500
|21,850.00
|19/09/2025
|3
|750
|31,402.50
|38
|2,500
|106,225.00
|22/09/2025
|17
|1,871
|78,956.20
|37
|3,000
|128,790.00
|23/09/2025
|7
|1,250
|54,600.00
|33
|2,889
|127,549.35
|24/09/2025
|31
|4,250
|186,532.50
|26
|2,801
|125,512.81
|25/09/2025
|30
|2,750
|116,462.50
|24
|3,155
|136,359.10
|26/09/2025
|15
|2,250
|96,682.50
|11
|1,000
|43,300.00
|29/09/2025
|10
|1,250
|54,250.00
|33
|5,000
|219,350.00
|30/09/2025
|26
|2,750
|117,645.00
|20
|1,500
|64,575.00
|01/10/2025
|10
|1,250
|53,250.00
|22
|2,750
|119,047.50
|02/10/2025
|4
|251
|11,244.80
|26
|2,699
|121,023.16
|03/10/2025
|29
|2,750
|121,412.50
|4
|500
|22,200.00
|06/10/2025
|58
|4,181
|176,229.15
|19
|2,500
|106,550.00
|07/10/2025
|13
|1,250
|52,987.50
|33
|2,750
|119,707.50
|08/10/2025
|28
|3,500
|157,150.00
|42
|5,000
|227,000.00
|09/10/2025
|20
|2,020
|91,102.00
|28
|2,750
|125,125.00
|10/10/2025
|56
|5,750
|252,367.50
|-
|-
|-
|13/10/2025
|22
|3,250
|152,100.00
|53
|9,694
|481,500.98
|14/10/2025
|29
|3,750
|178,500.00
|39
|6,250
|302,750.00
|15/10/2025
|36
|5,250
|255,307.50
|25
|2,784
|139,450.56
|16/10/2025
|11
|1,609
|77,408.99
|24
|2,500
|121,400.00
|17/10/2025
|56
|6,750
|308,677.50
|-
|-
|-
|20/10/2025
|-
|-
|-
|26
|2,756
|126,583.08
|21/10/2025
|3
|500
|22,850.00
|53
|4,250
|197,582.50
|22/10/2025
|13
|1,750
|83,755.00
|25
|2,634
|127,195.86
|23/10/2025
|21
|1,500
|70,845.00
|22
|2,250
|107,167.50
|24/10/2025
|11
|1,280
|59,993.60
|25
|2,000
|94,200.00
|27/10/2025
|64
|6,457
|302,962.44
|44
|5,782
|281,988.14
|28/10/2025
|26
|2,750
|128,892.50
|49
|4,250
|201,535.00
|29/10/2025
|20
|3,000
|139,920.00
|17
|2,500
|117,275.00
|30/10/2025
|18
|1,936
|90,372.48
|17
|2,750
|129,442.50
|31/10/2025
|11
|1,000
|48,600.00
|28
|3,750
|183,225.00
|03/11/2025
|15
|1,516
|74,996.52
|32
|3,000
|149,280.00
|04/11/2025
|38
|4,000
|193,920.00
|8
|1,001
|48,998.95
|05/11/2025
|38
|4,000
|187,040.00
|11
|1,000
|47,310.00
|06/11/2025
|20
|2,750
|126,747.50
|18
|2,500
|116,175.00
|07/11/2025
|10
|1,023
|47,722.95
|22
|2,750
|129,965.00
|10/11/2025
|27
|2,838
|134,209.02
|21
|2,133
|102,170.70
|11/11/2025
|16
|1,750
|81,305.00
|22
|1,602
|74,733.30
|12/11/2025
|26
|2,532
|116,927.76
|12
|1,500
|69,555.00
|13/11/2025
|17
|2,250
|103,095.00
|24
|3,000
|138,840.00
|14/11/2025
|37
|3,250
|147,127.50
|14
|2,250
|102,622.50
|17/11/2025
|20
|2,600
|120,120.00
|32
|3,250
|151,385.00
|18/11/2025
|39
|2,750
|125,510.00
|44
|3,383
|156,666.73
|19/11/2025
|29
|5,500
|247,390.00
|19
|3,000
|137,550.00
|20/11/2025
|12
|1,997
|89,265.90
|20
|2,750
|124,465.00
|21/11/2025
|56
|5,750
|247,652.50
|11
|1,000
|43,500.00
|24/11/2025
|28
|3,750
|155,025.00
|3
|500
|21,200.00
|25/11/2025
|33
|3,500
|142,800.00
|26
|2,000
|82,620.00
|26/11/2025
|12
|2,250
|92,160.00
|17
|1,750
|72,555.00
|27/11/2025
|13
|1,695
|69,579.75
|24
|2,001
|82,601.28
|28/11/2025
|15
|2,000
|82,700.00
|19
|2,500
|104,225.00
|01/12/2025
|19
|2,068
|85,263.64
|12
|1,500
|62,700.00
|02/12/2025
|15
|1,250
|51,425.00
|17
|2,652
|111,065.76
|03/12/2025
|3
|500
|21,600.00
|33
|3,750
|162,862.50
|04/12/2025
|-
|-
|-
|54
|5,500
|251,570.00
|05/12/2025
|41
|4,500
|206,730.00
|24
|2,253
|105,553.05
|08/12/2025
|2
|500
|22,550.00
|54
|6,000
|281,340.00
|09/12/2025
|6
|710
|34,364.00
|23
|2,776
|135,801.92
|10/12/2025
|24
|3,540
|169,743.00
|21
|2,500
|120,550.00
|11/12/2025
|44
|6,000
|293,700.00
|82
|6,750
|347,422.50
|12/12/2025
|44
|3,055
|144,196.00
|25
|3,000
|143,160.00
|15/12/2025
|28
|3,500
|161,140.00
|2
|250
|11,800.00
|16/12/2025
|33
|4,000
|177,120.00
|1
|250
|11,150.00
|17/12/2025
|10
|1,260
|55,188.00
|30
|3,012
|133,401.48
|18/12/2025
|6
|1,000
|44,250.00
|28
|2,750
|123,035.00
|19/12/2025
|3
|250
|11,850.00
|46
|5,750
|273,240.00
|22/12/2025
|24
|3,060
|142,871.40
|11
|1,000
|46,980.00
|23/12/2025
|10
|1,124
|52,625.68
|14
|1,361
|64,198.37
|24/12/2025
|8
|750
|35,002.50
|15
|750
|35,175.00
|29/12/2025
|14
|1,900
|87,685.00
|20
|2,700
|125,550.00
|30/12/2025
|17
|1,500
|71,385.00
|43
|2,750
|131,422.50
|31/12/2025
|13
|877
|42,043.38
|10
|750
|36,150.00
