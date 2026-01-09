PRESS RELEASE

MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 9 JANUARY 2026

HALF-YEARLY REPORT ON EXOSENS’ LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision

n°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts

for shares as an accepted market practice

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Exosens (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2025:

7,347 shares; and

1,921,725.07 euros in cash.

During the period from 1 July 2025 to 31 December 2025, the following transactions were executed:

On the buy side, 286,096 shares for 12,371,558.26 euros (2,588 transactions); and

On the sell side, 299,013 shares for 13,259,366.52 euros (3,030 transactions).

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30 June 2025:

20,264 shares; and

1,526,636.31 euros in cash.

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account at the date of entry into force of the contract:

0 share; and

2,000,000 euros in cash.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 2,588 286,096 12,371,558.26 3,030 299,013 13,259,366.52 01/07/2025 15 2,250 89,100.00 2 254 10,160.00 02/07/2025 30 2,590 99,740.90 5 816 31,824.00 03/07/2025 11 1,047 40,204.80 3 500 19,350.00 04/07/2025 33 2,703 103,011.33 23 2,500 95,675.00 07/07/2025 8 1,250 47,725.00 13 1,500 58,035.00 08/07/2025 6 1,500 58,500.00 13 1,750 68,757.50 09/07/2025 5 750 29,100.00 9 1,000 39,200.00 10/07/2025 14 1,750 67,970.00 14 1,000 39,210.00 11/07/2025 - - - 30 2,500 100,275.00 14/07/2025 - - - 37 1,750 72,817.50 15/07/2025 17 2,000 81,800.00 9 502 20,923.36 16/07/2025 29 2,826 113,322.60 17 1,207 50,090.50 17/07/2025 2 250 9,950.00 25 1,833 73,778.25 18/07/2025 5 250 10,150.00 26 1,667 68,563.71 21/07/2025 10 1,500 60,900.00 9 542 22,162.38 22/07/2025 23 2,250 89,235.00 3 500 20,000.00 23/07/2025 11 1,877 73,447.01 15 1,250 49,587.50 24/07/2025 9 1,250 49,550.00 15 1,750 69,807.50 25/07/2025 25 2,000 78,200.00 - - - 28/07/2025 30 2,750 104,802.50 6 750 29,152.50 29/07/2025 21 2,500 93,250.00 7 500 19,050.00 30/07/2025 3 500 19,300.00 62 6,750 265,477.50 31/07/2025 18 1,750 72,555.00 48 4,206 175,936.98 01/08/2025 28 2,750 111,512.50 21 1,750 71,907.50 04/08/2025 - - - 61 3,750 160,987.50 05/08/2025 14 1,750 75,792.50 31 2,018 88,065.52 06/08/2025 29 1,760 75,116.80 18 1,250 53,800.00 07/08/2025 40 3,851 158,738.22 6 500 21,150.00 08/08/2025 19 2,500 100,300.00 21 1,250 50,750.00 11/08/2025 19 2,750 106,837.50 16 2,000 78,860.00 12/08/2025 19 1,250 49,487.50 9 750 29,797.50 13/08/2025 2 253 10,120.00 13 1,293 51,732.93 14/08/2025 12 1,250 50,225.00 11 1,750 70,647.50 15/08/2025 14 1,500 60,585.00 17 1,500 60,930.00 18/08/2025 12 1,413 58,342.77 46 3,638 150,795.10 19/08/2025 77 9,838 389,781.56 - - - 20/08/2025 38 3,599 138,057.64 17 1,500 57,900.00 21/08/2025 2 500 19,375.00 32 2,819 109,715.48 22/08/2025 - - - 68 3,231 128,723.04 25/08/2025 14 858 34,749.00 32 2,250 91,440.00 26/08/2025 52 5,000 196,000.00 - - - 27/08/2025 2 250 9,700.00 10 750 29,497.50 28/08/2025 11 1,750 69,020.00 25 2,283 90,361.14 29/08/2025 13 1,250 49,450.00 7 774 30,905.82 01/09/2025 26 2,250 88,380.00 8 943 37,455.96 02/09/2025 24 2,250 85,297.50 1 250 9,525.00 03/09/2025 37 2,000 74,940.00 15 1,500 56,535.00 04/09/2025 37 3,102 113,998.50 4 500 18,450.00 05/09/2025 21 2,250 82,485.00 35 1,896 69,791.76 08/09/2025 10 750 27,952.50 33 3,000 112,020.00 09/09/2025 17 3,000 113,190.00 25 2,535 96,659.55 10/09/2025 4 292 11,279.96 70 6,238 247,461.46 11/09/2025 1 250 10,300.00 51 4,000 167,520.00 12/09/2025 13 1,178 51,219.44 44 4,500 197,100.00 15/09/2025 5 1,250 54,687.50 55 4,500 200,385.00 16/09/2025 40 3,250 143,715.00 19 1,750 78,155.00 17/09/2025 26 3,009 131,583.57 9 1,000 44,500.00 18/09/2025 22 3,750 159,037.50 2 500 21,850.00 19/09/2025 3 750 31,402.50 38 2,500 106,225.00 22/09/2025 17 1,871 78,956.20 37 3,000 128,790.00 23/09/2025 7 1,250 54,600.00 33 2,889 127,549.35 24/09/2025 31 4,250 186,532.50 26 2,801 125,512.81 25/09/2025 30 2,750 116,462.50 24 3,155 136,359.10 26/09/2025 15 2,250 96,682.50 11 1,000 43,300.00 29/09/2025 10 1,250 54,250.00 33 5,000 219,350.00 30/09/2025 26 2,750 117,645.00 20 1,500 64,575.00 01/10/2025 10 1,250 53,250.00 22 2,750 119,047.50 02/10/2025 4 251 11,244.80 26 2,699 121,023.16 03/10/2025 29 2,750 121,412.50 4 500 22,200.00 06/10/2025 58 4,181 176,229.15 19 2,500 106,550.00 07/10/2025 13 1,250 52,987.50 33 2,750 119,707.50 08/10/2025 28 3,500 157,150.00 42 5,000 227,000.00 09/10/2025 20 2,020 91,102.00 28 2,750 125,125.00 10/10/2025 56 5,750 252,367.50 - - - 13/10/2025 22 3,250 152,100.00 53 9,694 481,500.98 14/10/2025 29 3,750 178,500.00 39 6,250 302,750.00 15/10/2025 36 5,250 255,307.50 25 2,784 139,450.56 16/10/2025 11 1,609 77,408.99 24 2,500 121,400.00 17/10/2025 56 6,750 308,677.50 - - - 20/10/2025 - - - 26 2,756 126,583.08 21/10/2025 3 500 22,850.00 53 4,250 197,582.50 22/10/2025 13 1,750 83,755.00 25 2,634 127,195.86 23/10/2025 21 1,500 70,845.00 22 2,250 107,167.50 24/10/2025 11 1,280 59,993.60 25 2,000 94,200.00 27/10/2025 64 6,457 302,962.44 44 5,782 281,988.14 28/10/2025 26 2,750 128,892.50 49 4,250 201,535.00 29/10/2025 20 3,000 139,920.00 17 2,500 117,275.00 30/10/2025 18 1,936 90,372.48 17 2,750 129,442.50 31/10/2025 11 1,000 48,600.00 28 3,750 183,225.00 03/11/2025 15 1,516 74,996.52 32 3,000 149,280.00 04/11/2025 38 4,000 193,920.00 8 1,001 48,998.95 05/11/2025 38 4,000 187,040.00 11 1,000 47,310.00 06/11/2025 20 2,750 126,747.50 18 2,500 116,175.00 07/11/2025 10 1,023 47,722.95 22 2,750 129,965.00 10/11/2025 27 2,838 134,209.02 21 2,133 102,170.70 11/11/2025 16 1,750 81,305.00 22 1,602 74,733.30 12/11/2025 26 2,532 116,927.76 12 1,500 69,555.00 13/11/2025 17 2,250 103,095.00 24 3,000 138,840.00 14/11/2025 37 3,250 147,127.50 14 2,250 102,622.50 17/11/2025 20 2,600 120,120.00 32 3,250 151,385.00 18/11/2025 39 2,750 125,510.00 44 3,383 156,666.73 19/11/2025 29 5,500 247,390.00 19 3,000 137,550.00 20/11/2025 12 1,997 89,265.90 20 2,750 124,465.00 21/11/2025 56 5,750 247,652.50 11 1,000 43,500.00 24/11/2025 28 3,750 155,025.00 3 500 21,200.00 25/11/2025 33 3,500 142,800.00 26 2,000 82,620.00 26/11/2025 12 2,250 92,160.00 17 1,750 72,555.00 27/11/2025 13 1,695 69,579.75 24 2,001 82,601.28 28/11/2025 15 2,000 82,700.00 19 2,500 104,225.00 01/12/2025 19 2,068 85,263.64 12 1,500 62,700.00 02/12/2025 15 1,250 51,425.00 17 2,652 111,065.76 03/12/2025 3 500 21,600.00 33 3,750 162,862.50 04/12/2025 - - - 54 5,500 251,570.00 05/12/2025 41 4,500 206,730.00 24 2,253 105,553.05 08/12/2025 2 500 22,550.00 54 6,000 281,340.00 09/12/2025 6 710 34,364.00 23 2,776 135,801.92 10/12/2025 24 3,540 169,743.00 21 2,500 120,550.00 11/12/2025 44 6,000 293,700.00 82 6,750 347,422.50 12/12/2025 44 3,055 144,196.00 25 3,000 143,160.00 15/12/2025 28 3,500 161,140.00 2 250 11,800.00 16/12/2025 33 4,000 177,120.00 1 250 11,150.00 17/12/2025 10 1,260 55,188.00 30 3,012 133,401.48 18/12/2025 6 1,000 44,250.00 28 2,750 123,035.00 19/12/2025 3 250 11,850.00 46 5,750 273,240.00 22/12/2025 24 3,060 142,871.40 11 1,000 46,980.00 23/12/2025 10 1,124 52,625.68 14 1,361 64,198.37 24/12/2025 8 750 35,002.50 15 750 35,175.00 29/12/2025 14 1,900 87,685.00 20 2,700 125,550.00 30/12/2025 17 1,500 71,385.00 43 2,750 131,422.50 31/12/2025 13 877 42,043.38 10 750 36,150.00





Attachment