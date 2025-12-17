EXOSENS IS AWARDED THE ECOVADIS GOLD MEDAL, RECOGNIZING A COMMITMENT BUILT OVER SEVERAL YEARS.

PRESS RELEASE

MÉRIGNAC, 17th DECEMBER 2025

Exosens has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal, placing the company among the top 5% of assessed organizations.

With a score of 82/100, Exosens is a leader within the Aerospace & Defense sector.

It recognizes the Group’s advanced CSR framework across four key areas: Environment, Social & Human Rights, Ethics, and Responsible Purchasing.





Exosens, a high-tech company focused on providing mission and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technology, announces that it has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal. This distinction attests to the robustness and maturity of the Group’s CSR framework. It also reflects the efforts undertaken since 2022 to strengthen ESG policies, harmonize sustainability reporting and governance practices.

The EcoVadis assessment is based on a comprehensive review of the policies, measures and governance mechanisms implemented across Exosens. It highlights the solid structuring of the Group’s CSR approach across all key pillars.

Environmental performance is supported by a coherent framework covering the Group’s main challenges, the annual calculation of its carbon footprint, the deployment of tailored action plans across its sites, and strengthened resource management aimed at reducing environmental impacts.

Social and human rights considerations rely on a consistent HR framework ensuring safe and equitable working conditions, supported by prevention initiatives, skills development programs and structured social dialogue.

In the areas of ethics and compliance, the evaluation recognizes the implementation of a comprehensive program incorporating anti-corruption and anti-fraud measures, conflict-of-interest management, information security, whistleblowing systems, third-party assessments and dedicated training protocols.

EcoVadis also acknowledges Exosens’ progress in responsible procurement, driven by a formalized policy, increased integration of ESG criteria within purchasing processes, and the establishment of monitoring and supplier-evaluation indicators contributing to a more sustainable supply chain.

“The EcoVadis Gold Medal reflects the continuous efforts undertaken by the Group to structure and reinforce its CSR commitments. This distinction is first and foremost the result of our teams’ engagement, who have progressively embedded sustainability considerations into their practices and decision-making processes. Over recent years, we have strengthened our internal processes, enhanced data quality and reinforced the governance of our activities. This recognition encourages us to continue advancing with the same level of rigor, ensuring that responsibility remains central to Exosens’ long-term development,” stated Quynh-Boi Demey, Exosens CFO.

About Exosens :

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor‐made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 12 sites, in Europe and North America and with over 2000 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris ﴾Ticker: EXENS – ISIN: FR001400Q9V2﴿. Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including the SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap.

For more information : https://www.exosens.com.

