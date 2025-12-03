EXOSENS AND THEON EXTEND LONG-TERM COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT THROUGH 2030 TO SECURE IMAGE INTENSIFIER TUBE CAPACITY IN A MARKET CONSTRAINED BY GROWING DEMAND

DECEMBER 3rd 2025

Exosens and Theon International announce the signature of the extension of long-term supply agreement for another 3 years, securing deliveries through 2030

In a market where the global supply of image intensifier tubes remains structurally below demand, this extension secures capacity for both companies, reinforces their market leadership, and strengthens their ability to serve rapidly increasing needs across European, MENA and APAC defense markets.

Theon will convert before year end its 2027-2028 options into firm orders, absorbing a significant portion of Exosens’ recently announced production capacity increase which will be operational in 2027, and providing early volume visibility

It also reinforces Exosens’ position as the preferred supplier to European Armed Forces, expands its global reach.

Exosens, a high-tech company focused on providing mission and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technology and Theon International, a leading developer and manufacturer of customizable night vision and thermal imaging systems for defense and security applications, are pleased to announce the extension of their long-term commercial agreement for the supply of Image Intensifier Tubes. This agreement, originally set to expire in 2027, has now been extended by three additional years, covering deliveries potentially through the end of 2030.

A strengthened partnership to meet growing global demand

This extension represents a significant contribution to the collaboration between the two companies.

Within the scope of this extension, Theon will exercise its options for 2027 and 2028 before the end of the year, converting them into firm committed orders. It solidifies Exosens’ role as a preferred supplier to European Armed Forces and global markets. It also ensures that Theon will purchase and receive an increased annual supply of image intensifier tubes compared to the original agreement, enabling it to meet the rising demand for night vision devices across Europe, as well as in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) regions.

Exosens and Theon well positioned to address supply constraints

With the global supply of image intensifier tubes remaining structurally below demand despite recent capacity expansions, Exosens and Theon are positioning themselves as key players in ensuring supply security for their customers. Exosens' investments, notably driven by Theon’s and growing order and market prospects, enable the company to meet increasing market needs while driving technological advancements.

Under this agreement, Theon can procure up to over 400,000 tubes over the next five years, reinforcing Exosens’ global leadership in the image intensifier tube market and enabling it to continue expanding its capacity and smoothen out balance of production throughout the years.

A historic collaboration with a shared vision

Jérôme Cerisier, CEO of Exosens, commented: “We are delighted with this extension of our agreement with Theon, our largest customer for image intensifier tubes. This partnership reflects the strength of our long-standing relationship and our shared vision on growing demand in the night vision solutions. We are committed to delivering cutting-edge night vision solutions to end-users worldwide. Exosens is taking part to Europe’s technological sovereignty and the security of growing supply of armed forces and strategic industries.”

