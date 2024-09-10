FTC Solar Announces Multi-Year Tracker Supply Agreement with Strata Clean Energy

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, announced today that it has been selected by Strata Clean Energy (Strata) to supply approximately 500 megawatts of its Voyager 2P solar tracker technology for multiple project sites in the U.S. and will be the preferred 2P solar tracker supplier over a three-year initial term, which could expand to over a gigawatt of volume. Strata is expected to utilize a combination of FTC Solar’s tracker solutions for the sites, along with FTC’s innovative SunPath software to further enhance output and performance.



“FTC certainly has one of the fastest and easiest trackers to install, yet it’s fully adaptable and high quality,” said Markus Wilhelm, Chief Executive Officer of Strata Clean Energy. “With impressive trackers and software, and a noticeably differentiated approach to customer service and support, we are pleased to continue to expand our relationship with FTC Solar.”

"We are honored to be selected by Strata, a solar development, EPC, and O&M leader, to further strengthen our relationship with a multi-year agreement,” commented Yann Brandt, FTC Solar’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “FTC has differentiated and value-enhancing trackers and will go above and beyond for customers, enabling solar projects to be installed safely and quickly. We look forward to demonstrating our full capabilities to help make each project a resounding success for Strata.”

The first project under this three-year agreement is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024.

About Strata Clean Energy

Strata Clean Energy and its affiliates are a vertically integrated company specializing in solar and storage development, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), as well as operations and maintenance (O&M). With over 170 projects in operation, more than 8 GW of solar and 31 GWh of storage in development, and 4.2 GW under management nationwide, Strata leads the clean energy sector. The Company has a strong presence in the Western U.S., with offices in Denver and Scottsdale.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

FTC Solar Investor Contact:

Bill Michalek

Vice President, Investor Relations

FTC Solar

T: (737) 241-8618

E: IR@FTCSolar.com

