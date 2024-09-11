India's Employee Transportation Service Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 8.2% During 2024-2030 Amidst Expanding Office Sector

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Employee Transportation Service Market (2024-2030): Forecast, Analysis, Trends, Companies, Size, Value, Share, Revenue, Growth & Industry: Market Forecast - By Organized v/s Unorganized and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's Employee Transportation Service Market has experienced significant growth, driven by the growth of the office sector. The strong performance of the office sector in 2023, marked by near-record office absorption of 59.6 million square feet and a 15% increase in sector transactions from the previous year, reflects a growing demand for transportation services to meet the needs of employees commuting to these workplaces.

Additionally, the projected robust year-on-year growth of the office sector by 20-22% in 2024, as highlighted in the JLL report, indicates further opportunities for employee transportation services.

With increasing office space occupied and businesses expanding, there would be an increasing need for efficient and reliable transportation solutions to facilitate employee commutes. This growth provides a promising outlook for India's employee transportation services sector, emphasising the importance of providing seamless and scalable transportation solutions to support the evolving needs of corporate clients and their workforce.

The Indian Employee Transportation Service Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2024-2030F. India's employment market has undergone a significant transformation in line with the nation's profound economic changes. A substantial portion of the workforce is employed by the services sector, which accounts for over 52% of India's GDP.

India experienced a technological revolution during the 21st century, establishing itself as a global IT hub and driving demand for skilled professionals in software development, data science, and cybersecurity. Recent Nasscom data indicates that the Indian IT-BPM industry employed over 4.5 million people in FY 2022-23.

To cope with shifting employment landscapes, the Indian government has launched programs like Skill India, Start-Up India, and Digital India, aimed at encouraging skill enhancement, entrepreneurial spirit, and digital proficiency among the workforce. The transformation of India's job market, especially the growth in the services and IT sectors, has a direct impact on the demand for employee transportation services. The demand for effective and reliable transportation options for commuting employees grows as more firms expand their operations and employ skilled workers in urban areas.

Market Segmentation by Organized v/s Unorganized

In 2023, the organized segment dominated the India employee transportation service industry due to its reliable, professional, and scalable transportation solutions that align with corporate standards and policies. As a result, more companies are choosing organized transportation services to ensure efficiency, accountability, and improved employee satisfaction.

