SalMar - Extension of Commercial Paper

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice sent Tuesday 10 September 2024.
SalMar ASA (rated BBB+ by Nordic Credit Rating) has completed a NOK 500,000,000
tap issue of its commercial paper NO0013334847 to a total outstanding amount of NOK 1 bn.
Settlement date: 13 September 2024
Maturity date: 13 March 2025
Coupon: 5.13 % p.a.
Manager: DNB Markets
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act..