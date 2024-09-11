SalMar - Extension of Commercial Paper

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice sent Tuesday 10 September 2024.

SalMar ASA (rated BBB+ by Nordic Credit Rating) has completed a NOK 500,000,000

tap issue of its commercial paper NO0013334847 to a total outstanding amount of NOK 1 bn.



Settlement date: 13 September 2024

Maturity date: 13 March 2025

Coupon: 5.13 % p.a.

Manager: DNB Markets

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act..