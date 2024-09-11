Computed Tomography (CT) Technology Market Innovations and Growth Report 2024: Technological Advances and Stakeholder Initiatives Enable Better Diagnostic Accuracy, Lower Radiation Exposure, and Cost Savings

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computed Tomography Technology Innovations and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report aims to provide an in-depth analysis of these technological advancements, focusing on PCCT and cone beam CT, their current trends, research improvements, and future growth opportunities in the CT diagnostics space.



Computed tomography (CT) is a sophisticated imaging technology that combines X-ray measurements obtained from multiple angles and processes them using computer algorithms to generate cross-sectional images or tomograms. The tomograms are further reconstructed into a 3D representation of organs or tissues, allowing precise visualization of the internal structures.



The analysis shows that CT technology has experienced significant advancements, including dual-energy CT, which provides superior tissue characterization by using 2 X-ray beams with different energy levels. Photon counting CT (PCCT) uses advanced detectors to detect individual X-ray photons, resulting in improved spatial resolution, reduced background noise, and lower radiation doses.



Integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning into CT imaging enhances image reconstruction, detects anomalies, and provides more accurate diagnosis. AI-powered iterative reconstruction techniques help achieve better image quality while reducing the signal-to-noise ratio and radiation exposure.



The emergence of portable and point-of-care CT units has expanded the accessibility of CT imaging, enabling immediate diagnostic capabilities in emergency settings and remote locations. Fast-advancing CT technology has also significantly improved patient outcomes.

