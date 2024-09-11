Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 50 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
11 September 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 4 – 10 September 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|293,900
|729,195,408
|4 September 2024
|1,800
|2,828.05
|5,090,490
|5 September 2024
|1,700
|2,791.81
|4,746,077
|6 September 2024
|1,800
|2,786.78
|5,016,204
|9 September 2024
|1,600
|2,813.21
|4,501,136
|10 September 2024
|1,600
|2,805.29
|4,488,464
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|302,400
|753,037,779
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 356,283 B shares corresponding to 1.65 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 4 – 10 September 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments