ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 50 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

11 September 2024

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 4 – 10 September 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]293,900 729,195,408
4 September 20241,8002,828.055,090,490
5 September 20241,7002,791.814,746,077
6 September 20241,8002,786.785,016,204
9 September 20241,6002,813.214,501,136
10 September 20241,6002,805.294,488,464
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)302,400 753,037,779

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 356,283 B shares corresponding to 1.65 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 4 – 10 September 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

