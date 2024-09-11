Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 50 – 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

11 September 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 4 – 10 September 2024:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 293,900 729,195,408 4 September 2024 1,800 2,828.05 5,090,490 5 September 2024 1,700 2,791.81 4,746,077 6 September 2024 1,800 2,786.78 5,016,204 9 September 2024 1,600 2,813.21 4,501,136 10 September 2024 1,600 2,805.29 4,488,464 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 302,400 753,037,779

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 356,283 B shares corresponding to 1.65 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 4 – 10 September 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

