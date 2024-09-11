MADD Canada Adds 22 New Names to Ontario Memorial Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada will hold a Candlelight Vigil Service and Memorial Monument ceremony to honour Ontario victims of impaired driving including the 22 new names added to the Monument this year. This ceremony pays tribute to those who have tragically lost their lives in alcohol, cannabis and/or other drug-related crashes and serves as a reminder of the importance of sober driving.



The Monument is located at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton, Ontario. Since its inauguration in 2023, it has been engraved with the names of 158 innocent victims killed in alcohol, cannabis and/or other drug-related crashes. Visually, the Ontario Memorial Monument is an artistic representation of the guardrails on the side of a road. It is a continuous rail held by wooden slabs, upon which the names of Ontario victims are engraved. The guardrail is a symbol of how we protect and cherish the memories of the victims and support their families.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Interviews with MADD Canada’s representatives will be available upon request.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 11 a.m. Location: Chinguacousy Park, 225 Central Park Dr., Brampton. The gathering will be in the Memorial Plaza/ Cenotaph area (near the Central Park Dr. and Queen St. E. corner of the park). Speakers: MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt

Coast Tsimshian First Nations Elder Shannon Thunderbird

Brampton Deputy Mayor Harkirat Singh

Associate Minister of Women's Social and Economic Opportunity Charmaine Williams

Peel Regional Police Staff Superintendent Hubert Hiltz

Acting Deputy Fire Chief Nick Ruller

OPP Deputy Commissioner Rohan Thompson



MADD Canada has other provincial Memorial Monuments in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Quebec. We are working towards establishing similar monuments in British Columbia and Prince Edward Island.



To RSVP for the Ceremony, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or 647-462-6233, or ankongmeneck@madd.ca.