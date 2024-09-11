Analytic Stress Relieving Names Kregg Lunsford as CEO

HOUSTON, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analytic Stress Relieving, Inc. (“ASR” or “the Company”), a provider of on-site heat-treating services, today announced the appointment of Kregg Lunsford as Chief Executive Officer. ASR is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.



Mr. Lunsford joins ASR after more than a decade as President of TNT Crane & Rigging, headquartered in Houston, where he led the company’s geographic expansion through organic and acquisitive growth. He began his career at Arthur Andersen.

“I’m delighted to join ASR and look forward to building on the Company’s strong foundation to help grow our geographic footprint and our menu of services,” Mr. Lunsford said. “ASR’s commitment to safety, customer satisfaction and a strong team-based culture is important to me, and I look forward to leading the Company into the next phase of its evolution.”

Capstreet Partner Paul De Lisi added, “Kregg brings exceptional leadership and deep experience in safety and operations across a range of relevant industries. We believe his stewardship will help ASR expand its operations strategically through organic and acquisitive growth.”

About Analytic Stress Relieving, Inc.

Analytic Stress Relieving uses preheating and post-weld heat treatment and other stress relief applications to relieve residual stresses in metals caused by temperature changes during the welding process. Headquartered in Lafayette, LA, the Company has additional offices in Baton Rouge, LA, Lake Charles, LA, Beaumont, TX, Houston, TX, Corpus Christi, TX, Middlesex, NJ, Chicago, IL, Toledo, OH, Richmond, VA, Pascagoula, MS, Salt Lake City, UT, Minneapolis, MN, Tulsa, OK, Denver, CO, Mulberry, FL, Billings, MT, and Augusta, GA. Please visit www.analyticstress.com for more information.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

