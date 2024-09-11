Names of Four Nova Scotia Victims of Impaired Driving will be Added to the Provincial Monument

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada will hold its annual Memorial Ceremony to pay tribute to those who lost their lives or suffered injuries in crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs. Families and Friends of victims will attend the Ceremony which will be held on Saturday, at the Nova Scotia Memorial Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving in Dartmouth.



This year, four new names will be added to the Monument, bringing the total number of victims of impaired driving to 131.

Media are invited to attend the Nova Scotia Memorial Monument Ceremony:

Date & Time: Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 1 p.m. Location: Dartmouth Memorial Gardens, 767 Main St., Dartmouth, Nova Scotia Guest Speakers: Chief Don Maclean, Halifax Regional Police Chief Superintendent Jeff Christie, Halifax Regional District RCMP

“The absence of a loved one due to impaired driving leaves a void that words cannot fill,” said Meghann Wetmore, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager for the Atlantic Region. “With the annual Memorial Monument Ceremony, we honour the victims’ memory and renew our commitment to preventing such tragedies from happening.”

The Memorial Monument has been made possible through the generous support of Dartmouth Memorial Gardens and Atlantic Funeral Home.

MADD Canada has provincial Memorial Monuments in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec, and Ontario. We are working towards establishing similar monuments in British Columbia and Prince Edward Island.

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.