11 SEPTEMBER 2024



DECISIONS OF THE RICHEMONT 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (the "Company") held its 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Geneva today.

All matters on the agenda were approved by the shareholders.

The results for the year, including the proposals of the Board of Directors for the appropriation of retained earnings at 31 March 2024 were approved.

An ordinary dividend of CHF 2.750 per 'A' share was approved and will be paid on the listed 'A' registered shares while a dividend of CHF 0.275 per share will be paid on the 'B' registered shares in the Company. The dividend will be declared in Swiss francs and is subject to Swiss withholding tax at the rate of 35%. The remaining available retained earnings of the Company, after payment of the dividend and allocation of CHF 3 500 000 to the statutory capital reserve, are to be carried forward to the next business year.

The dividend on the Richemont ‘A’ shares traded on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange will be paid on Monday 23 September 2024, in Swiss francs. The dividend in respect of the Richemont ‘A’ shares traded on the JSE Johannesburg Stock Exchange will be paid on Monday 30 September 2024, in rand. The rand amount will be based on the exchange rate indicated in the announcement published through the South African news service ‘SENS’ on Wednesday 11 September 2024.

In compliance with Swiss law, the Non-Financial Report was voted upon and approved by the shareholders.

The General Assembly also approved the election of two new directors, Nicolas Bos, Chief Executive Officer, and Gary Saage, non-executive director, and voted in favour of the re-election of all Board members who stood for re-election for a further one-year term.

In addition, 'A' shareholders were asked to formally designate one person to serve as representative of all 'A' shareholders on the Board. Following the vote of 'A' shareholders only, Wendy Luhabe was designated as representative of the 'A' shareholders and consequently re-elected to the Board.

The detailed voting results and Chairman's address will be available for download in the coming days from the Richemont website at AGM/EGM | Investors (richemont.com) and Results, reports & presentations | Investors (richemont.com).

About Richemont

At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity. Richemont’s ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.

Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Gianvito Rossi, Montblanc, Peter Millar including G/FORE, Purdey, Serapian as well as Watchfinder & Co. In addition, Richemont operates NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, THE OUTNET, YOOX and the OFS division. Find out more at www.richemont.com/.

Richemont ‘A’ shares are listed and traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont’s primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. The ‘A’ shares are also traded on the JSE Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Richemont’s secondary listing.

Investor/analyst and media enquiries

Investor/analyst enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net

Media enquiries: +41 22 721 35 07; pressoffice@cfrinfo.net; richemont@teneo.com

Click here for a printer-friendly version in English (PDF)