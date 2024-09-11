Information on the shares issued by Rokiškio sūris AB and the votes granted

Rokiškio sūris AB (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") having reduced its authorised capital by cancelling 10% of its own repurchased ordinary registered shares, pursuant to Article 19 (2) of the Securities Law of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company hereby provides the information on the total number of voting rights and the size of the authorised capital of all the issued shares of the Company, as well as the number of the shares and the nominal value of the shares as at



10 September 2024:

Class of shares Ordinary registered shares ISIN code LT0000100372 Number of shares, units 32,281,173 Nominal value of 1 share, EUR 0.29 Company's authorised capital, EUR 9,361,540.17 Number of own shares, units - Number of votes attached to the total number of shares in issue, units. 32,281,173 Number of votes for calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders 32,281,173

CEO

Dalius Trumpa

Tel: +370 458 55200