One Liberty Properties Announces 127th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable on October 2, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2024, and represents One Liberty’s 127th consecutive quarterly dividend. One Liberty has increased or maintained its dividend for over 30 consecutive years.



One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. Additional financial and descriptive information on One Liberty, its operations and its portfolio, is available on its website at: http://1liberty.com. Interested parties are encouraged to review One Liberty’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the other reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

