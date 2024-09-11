TSplus Partners with Enjay IT Solutions to Launch Cutting-Edge Tally on Cloud Solution





NEW DELHI, India, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus is excited to announce its partnership with Enjay IT Solutions Ltd., a pioneering IT company based in India, to launch the innovative Sugam Tally on Cloud solution. Built on the robust TSplus Version 16 LTS and Windows Server 2022, this collaboration marks a significant step in cloud-based business management.

Key Features of Sugam Tally on Cloud Solution

User-Friendly Cloud Access: Over 6,000 users rely on the Sugam Tally on Cloud application daily for seamless, secure access to their accounting data.

Over 6,000 users rely on the Sugam Tally on Cloud application daily for seamless, secure access to their accounting data. Cloud Management Tools for Businesses: The solution includes numerous features designed for efficient user and Tally management, making it easy for businesses of all sizes to operate in a cloud environment.

The solution includes numerous features designed for efficient user and Tally management, making it easy for businesses of all sizes to operate in a cloud environment. Built on Reliable Cloud Technology: Powered by TSplus Remote Access Version 16 LTS, the platform ensures secure, stable, and high-performance access to Tally, with easy scalability to meet growing business needs.



Benefits of the Cloud Solution Partnership

This strategic partnership brings significant benefits to both companies. For TSplus, the collaboration highlights its commitment to supporting partners in developing innovative cloud solutions that address real-world business challenges. Enjay IT Solutions, on the other hand, benefits from TSplus’ cutting-edge cloud technology, which enables them to deliver a powerful and market-leading Tally cloud solution, expanding their reach and enhancing their service offerings.

“This partnership with Enjay IT Solutions is a testament to our shared vision of making cloud computing accessible and user-friendly for businesses everywhere,” said Rohit Baht, Business Director of TSplus India. “We are proud to support Enjay IT in delivering a robust Tally on Cloud solution that empowers thousands of users daily.”

About Enjay IT Solutions Ltd

Enjay IT Solutions Ltd. is known for its innovative IT solutions that focus on enhancing business productivity and efficiency. With expertise in CRM, cloud, and software development, Enjay IT has a track record of delivering customized cloud solutions that cater to the unique needs of Indian businesses.

About TSplus

TSplus is a global leader in remote desktop and application delivery software, providing businesses with cost-effective cloud solutions to remotely access their applications and data from anywhere. With a commitment to security, simplicity, and innovation, TSplus helps companies stay connected and productive.

Businesses and IT professionals can explore the TSplus Partner Program to collaborate to bring innovative cloud solutions to businesses worldwide. Learn more about TSplus Partner Program and take the first step toward a rewarding partnership.

Press Contact:

Floriane Mer

Marketing Manager at TSplus

floriane.mer@tsplus.net

www.tsplus.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c382f672-bcc3-4ee5-b67a-85fa3107d637