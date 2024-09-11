Amesite’s NurseMagic™ App Sees 27% Increase in Users; App Charts at #33 in App Store

Influencer Nurse Hailey Touts NurseMagic™, Demonstrating Utility in Answering Technical Questions, Reducing Nurses’ Stress, Improving Documentation



DETROIT, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, announced a 27% increase in users following release of social media videos (TikTok and Instagram) created through its engagement with influencer Nurse Hailey. Nurse Hailey has over 510,000 followers on her social media channels. Amesite also announced the debut of NurseMagic™ in the app store, charting at #33 in the medical category for free tools.

The latest posts follow other releases through engagement with other prominent influencers, including Paige Slayton (900,000 followers), who explained NurseMagic™’s ability to dramatically improve charting and documentation, and Nurse Cynesse (530,000 followers), who delivered advice on how to write behavioral notes in seconds, with no prior instruction or experience.

Madison Bush, Corporate Operations and Marketing Manager, said, “The 27% increase in users following the most recent social post demonstrates both the incredible impact of influencers voicing the capabilities of NurseMagic™, and the power of the app itself. Charting for the first time after only a few weeks in the app store is incredibly exciting and validates the utility of NurseMagic™ as a mobile tool for a wide variety of healthcare professionals.”

CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said, “We already knew that NurseMagic™ would be useful to the 5.2 million nurses in the U.S., given that this large, essential profession had no AI-powered, direct support. We now know that NurseMagic™ is incredibly useful to an even wider audience, including home health care (with over 3.9 million professionals) and other segments. The market reception to our proprietary technology has been incredibly positive and we look forward to moving into enterprise relationships, in addition to growing our B2C user base.”

Recently, Amesite announced that NurseMagic™ had garnered users from all fifty (50) U.S. states and six (6) nations, within only eight (8) weeks of its public launch on June 5, following a period of availability as a gated beta product. Previously, Amesite reported 93% accuracy of NurseMagic™ app in answering NCLEX model questions.

A short video explaining the app’s capabilities can be found at www.nursemagic.ai.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST) is a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, including its higher ed platform that offers professional learning. Leveraging its proprietary AI infrastructure, Amesite offers cutting-edge applications that cater to both individual and professional needs. NurseMagic™, the company’s recently launched mobile app, streamlines creation of nursing notes and documentation tasks, enhances patient communication, and offers personalized guidance to nurses on patient care, medications, and handling challenging workplace situations. The Preacto™ (beta) is a personal safety application designed to provide real-time alerts and guidance in the event of emergency situations, including active shooter incidents.

