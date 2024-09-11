SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SIDOTI SEPTEMBER VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Michael Benstock, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Koempel, will participate in a fireside chat at the Sidoti June Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. The live webcast and replay will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company's Investor Relations website here . Management will also host virtual meetings throughout the day.



About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):