Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports August 2024 Assets Under Management

| Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2024 totaled $166.2 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $80.1 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $86.1 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 
  
As of August 31, 2024 - ($ Millions) 
Growth Team 
Global Opportunities$        21,932        
Global Discovery        1,726        
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth        12,657        
U.S. Small-Cap Growth        3,111        
Global Equity Team 
Global Equity        361        
Non-U.S. Growth        13,488        
China Post-Venture        172        
U.S. Value Team 
Value Equity        4,852        
U.S. Mid-Cap Value        2,866        
Value Income        16        
International Value Team 
International Value        46,338        
International Explorer        341        
Global Value Team 
Global Value        28,942        
Select Equity        335        
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team 
Sustainable Emerging Markets        1,926        
Credit Team 
High Income        11,010        
Credit Opportunities        249        
Floating Rate        79        
Developing World Team 
Developing World        3,985        
Antero Peak Group 
Antero Peak        2,087        
Antero Peak Hedge        225        
International Small-Mid Team 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth        7,214        
EMsights Capital Group 
Global Unconstrained        641        
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities        1,003        
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities        655        
  
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")   $     166,211        

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $95.1 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.