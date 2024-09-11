Record $65 Million Settlement Reached Between Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky and LVHN On Behalf Of Cancer Patients Whose Nude Photos Were Hacked

SCRANTON, Pa., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A record $65 million settlement has been reached between class-action attorneys at Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky and Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) in a case filed in March, 2023, on behalf of nearly 135,000 patients and employees of the health system, more than 600 of whom had their personal medical-record photos hacked and posted on the internet, according to the Firm. The settlement in J. Doe v. Lehigh Valley Health Network, Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas, No. 23-CV-1149, is believed to be the largest of its kind, on a per-patient basis, in a healthcare data breach-ransomware case.



Patrick Howard, a Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky Partner, was appointed Interim Lead Class Counsel in the litigation by presiding Senior Judge Thomas James of Columbia / Montour Court of Common Pleas. He was assigned the case after the Lackawanna County Court recused itself from the matter. The mediated settlement was reached under the guidance of Mediator Jerry P. Roscoe, of JAMS Philadelphia. Mr. Roscoe also served as a special master in allocating the settlement funds amongst the class members.

Mr. Howard and Firm Partner Simon B. Paris, along with Partner Robert J. Mongeluzzi, were pleased to obtain the significant relief for the impacted individuals. They commended LVHN for its efforts in reaching the compromise agreement. The Court has scheduled a November 15, 2024, final fairness hearing to determine if the settlement should receive final approval. If approved, Mr. Howard and Mr. Paris estimate the settlement funds will be distributed early next year. Those who have been notified they are in the class are not required to take any action to receive compensation. Every Settlement Class member, under the agreement, will receive payment, ranging from $50 to $70,000; those receiving the maximum had their hacked nude photos published online.

In addition to Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, P.C., the legal team included Scranton-based O’Malley & Langan (Todd J. O’Malley, Mary Anne O. Lucas), Chicago based Strauss Borrelli, LLP (Samuel J. Strauss, Raina Borrelli), and the Minneapolis law firm Gustafson Gluek, PLLC (Daniel Gustafson).

Contacts:

Patrick Howard / phoward@smbb.com / 215-575-3895

Simon Paris / sparis@smbb.com / 215-575 -3986

Steph Rosenfeld / steph@idadvisors.com/ 215-514-4101