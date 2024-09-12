Tonner Drones Officialise La Fin De L’Equity-Line



Cannes, le 12 septembre 2024 08h00, Tonner Drones (la « Société ») a le plaisir d'annoncer avoir franchi une étape historique en officialisant la résiliation du dernier instrument de financement à prix variable et en arrêtant toute dilution supplémentaire.

Tel qu’annoncé dans le communiqué du 9 septembre 20241, la formalisation de l’entente de résiliation avec la Fiducie A concernant le dernier instrument de financement à prix variable (l’« Entente ») prendrait un délai maximum de 5 jours. Tous les montants concernés ont maintenant été transférés, les signatures finales ont été échangées et l'accord a été conclu.

Les points marquants sont les suivants:

D.M. van den Ouden, administrateur du conseil d'administration, est le nouveau propriétaire du contrat de 1,49 M€ (le « Contrat ») anciennement détenu par la fiducie Fiducie A

Le droit de procéder à des conversions a été supprimé du Contrat

Le nouveau taux d'intérêt du Contrat a été reduit de 12% par an 4 % par an et la maturité a été prolongée jusqu'au 30 juin 2026

La Société n’est plus soumise à aucun autre instrument à prix variable dilutif.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones (formerly Delta Drone) develops UAVs and associated technologies for the defense and homeland security sectors. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some of France's leading civilian and military drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to leverage its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management, a private equity fund, and by teaming up with other private equity funds to become a significant industry consolidator. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones to recognized manufacturers. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of TonnerDrones' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of TonnerDrones.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding TonnerDrones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or TonnerDrones' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, TonnerDrones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.









