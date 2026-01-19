

Major Shareholders Significantly Increase Stakes in Tonner Drones: Confirmation of Confidence in Turnaround and Growth Strategy

Paris, January 19, 2025, 08:00, Tonner Drones (’the Company’) is pleased to announce that two shareholders have notified the company that they have strengthened their shareholdings. Since the last update on November 14, 2025, two major shareholders have substantially expanded their holdings in the company through purchases on the open market.

These announcements mark a significant development in Tonner Drones' capital structure, with two shareholders doubling their stakes:

Shareholder 1: Has doubled its position from 10 million shares to 20 million shares currently.

Shareholder 2: Has increased its stake from a previously reported more than 5% to more than 10% (62M shares) of the outstanding capital.

Combined with the 12.5% stake held by CEO and Chairman D.M. van den Ouden, a total of more than 25% of the company’s share capital is now considered to be in hands with longer-term shareholders.

This consolidation of shares by both management and strategic investors underscores their belief in the successful completion of the financial turnaround and the recently launched growth strategy in the drone sector and through investment diversification.

"The fact that our major shareholders have increased their positions on the open market is a powerful validation of the work we have accomplished over the past year. With more than 25% of the shares held by committed, long-term investors, we are building a stable foundation." said Diede van den Ouden. " This level of commitment provides us with the stability and confidence to pursue our ambitions with full force. I look forward to the remainder of 2026, when our investments will have to develop in a market that remains dynamic for the drone sector."

End of Press-Release.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers like Elistair and Donecle. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to increase the value of its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France. Tonner Drones uses an active strategy to manage its treasury.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of Tonner Drones ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of Tonner Drones .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Tonner Drones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or Tonner Drones ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Tonner Drones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.

