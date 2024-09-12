AUGUST VOLUMES: GOOD HIGH-SEASON PASSENGER MONTH

INVESTOR NEWS no. 67 - 12 September 2023

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in August 2024 were 7.4% above 2023 and up 4.4% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes in 2024 and closure of the Calais-Tilbury route in 2023.



North Sea volumes were above 2023 following mixed activity levels across the route network. Mediterranean volumes were in August above 2023 driven by higher volumes on all routes.

Channel volumes continued in August to be above 2023 as did volumes on the Baltic Sea routes.

For the last twelve months 2024-23, the total transported freight lane metres increased 5.0% to 40.5m from 38.6m in 2023-22. The increase was 2.6% adjusted for the addition of Strait of Gibraltar routes and the Calais-Tilbury route closure.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers in August 2024 was 68.7% above 2023 and up 9.1% adjusted for the addition of the Strait of Gibraltar routes. The adjusted increase was driven by higher Channel volumes. The number of cars were 55.1% above 2023 and up 9.7% adjusted for Strait of Gibraltar.

For the last twelve months 2024-23, the total number of passengers increased 41.3% to 6.2m compared to 4.4m for 2023-22. The increase was 7.6% adjusted for Strait of Gibraltar.





DFDS ferry volumes August Last twelve months Freight 2022 2023 2024 Change 2022 2023 2024 Change Lane metres, '000 3,120 2,967 3,185 7.4% 43,419 38,585 40,527 5.0% Passenger 2022 2023 2024 Change 2022 2023 2024 Change Passengers, '000 694 715 1,207 68.7% 2,987 4,422 6,249 41.3%





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The September 2024 volume report is expected to be published on 11 October 2024 at around 10.00am CET.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

